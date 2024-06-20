Which Manchester United players are featuring at Copa America 2024?

Three Red Devils players are in action at the major tournament in the United States this summer

The Copa America is back! The likes of Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and tournament hosts United States will battle it out for the North and South American crown this summer.

After winning the previous tournament and then the World Cup in 2022, Argentina are looking to maintain their intercontinental dominance, while the other big hitters in the competition attempt to knock Lionel Messi and Co. off of their thrown.

Manchester United will be represented at the tournament, which takes place across 14 cities in the USA. GOAL shows how you can follow each of the Old Trafford heroes present at the Copa America.

Article continues below

Manchester United’s official hotel loyalty partner, Marriott Bonvoy, brings Reds around the world closer to their biggest passion in its latest series, United: Near & Far. If you travel to watch United players in action in the United States, Marriott Bonvoy has a hotel experience for you.

Alejandro Garnacho | Argentina | Group A

At just 19 years old, Alejandro Garnacho is already a first-team regular for Manchester United. Coming off the back of a season in which he won the FA Cup and made 50 appearances in all competitions, the winger will hope coach Lionel Scaloni gives him the chance to add to the five senior caps he already has to his name.

Garnacho will aim to put in a good showing if called upon when his side come up against Canada in their first game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on June 20.

Getty Images

He will also hope to have more chances to shine when they travel to the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey to meet Chile on June 25, and then four days later they have a match against Peru at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Lisandro Martinez | Argentina | Group A

Having endured a season plagued by injury, Lisandro Martinez returned to action at the end of the campaign, right on time to help guide Erik ten Hag's team to FA Cup success and book his place in Scaloni's squad.

His appearance in their pre-tournament warm-up game against Ecuador was his first Argentina outing in over a year, suggesting Scaloni is eager to put him in the starting XI during the Copa America beside Cristian Romero.

Should he help Argentina through the first round as Group A winners, he and his co-stars will travel to Houston, Texas to face the runners-up of Group B, which will be either Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela or Jamaica. If Argentina finish second in their pool, they will go to Arlington, Texas to face the winner of Group B.

Facundo Pellistri | Uruguay | Group C

Facundo Pellistri spent the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan at Granada, having joined the club in the January transfer window.

After making nine Premier League appearances for Man Utd in the first half of the campaign, he immediately became a key figure for Granada and went on to score two goals and register two assists in 15 matches.

The 22-year-old did enough during 2023-24 to secure a place in Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay squad for the competition in the United States and he will be confident of being a starter after scoring and assisting goals in their 4-0 win against Mexico.

He will hope to be given the nod when they line up against Panama at Miami Gardens, Florida on June 23 in their opening Group C clash. Four days later, they come up against Bolivia in East Rutherford, New Jersey before rounding off the group stage with a game against United States in Kansas City, Missouri on July 1.