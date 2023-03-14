Where to watch Ted Lasso & how to stream series

Ryan Kelly
|
Ted Lasso Jason Sudeikis Hannah WaddinghamApple TV+/GOAL composite
Everything you need to know about sports comedy-drama Ted Lasso, plus where to watch

Ted Lasso is an Emmy Award-winning sports comedy-drama starring Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein. The TV show follows the fortunes of Coach Lasso as he attempts to successfully steer the fortunes of fictional Premier League team AFC Richmond, despite his lack of soccer experience.

Since first hitting screens in 2020, Ted Lasso has earned plenty of plaudits, with the first two seasons scooping a host of awards, while Lasso and AFC Richmond have subsequently enjoyed cult followings - fans have been spotted wearing their kits and they even featured on FIFA 23!

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the show, including how to watch, episodes, cast and more.

Where to watch Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso can be watched on Apple TV+. Viewers will need to subscribe to the service at a cost of $6.99 a month after a 7-day free trial.

▶ Watch Ted Lasso on Apple TV now!

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app, which is already featured on devices such as Macbooks, iPhones and iPads. Apple TV can be watched on most smart TVs, gaming consoles, streaming devices and computers. It can be accessed through an internet browser at tv.apple.com.

Is Ted Lasso on Netflix?

Ted Lasso is not currently available to watch on Netflix and is exclusively streamed on Apple TV+ for now.

Ted Lasso season one trailer

Ted Lasso season two trailer

Ted Lasso season three trailer

Read all about Ted Lasso season three here.

Ted Lasso episodes

New Ted Lasso episodes tend to be released on a weekly basis, but occasionally a number of episodes are dropped simultaneously, as with the first three episodes in season one.

The first episode of the series - 'Pilot' - aired on August 14, 2020. There was a total of 10 episodes in season one, with 12 each in seasons two and three. You can see the full list of episodes below.

SeasonEpisode No.EpisodeAir date
11PilotAugust 14, 2020
12BiscuitsAugust 14, 2020
13Trent Crimm: The IndependentAugust 14, 2020
14For the ChildrenAugust 21, 2020
15Tan LinesAugust 28, 2020
16Two AcesSeptember 4, 2020
17Make Rebecca Great AgainSeptember 11, 2020
18The Diamond DogsSeptember 18, 2020
19All ApologiesSeptember 25, 2020
110The Hope that Kills YouOctober 2, 2020
211Goodbye EarlJuly 23, 2021
212LavenderJuly 30, 2021
213Do the Right-est ThingAugust 6, 2021
214Carol of the BellsAugust 13, 2021
215RainbowAugust 20, 2021
216The SignalAugust 27, 2021
217HeadspaceSeptember 3, 2021
218Man CitySeptember 10, 2021
219Beard After HoursSeptember 17, 2021
220No Weddings and a FuneralSeptember 24, 2021
221Midnight Train to RoystonOctober 1, 2021
222Inverting the Pyramid of SuccessOctober 8, 2021
323Smells like Ted SpiritMarch 15, 2023
324ChelseaMarch 22, 2023
32536986March 29, 2023
326Big WeekApril 5, 2023
327SignsApril 12, 2023
328Every Disadvantage has its AdvantageApril 19, 2023
329Ola'sApril 26, 2023
330We'll Never Have ParisMay 3, 2023
331The Omission AttritionMay 10, 2023
332TBAMay 17, 2023
333TBAMay 24, 2023
334TBAMay 31, 2023

Read all about Ted Lasso episodes from seasons one, two and three here.

Ted Lasso cast

Hannah Waddingham Jason Sudeikis Brett Goldstein Ted Lasso Season 3Getty

Jason Sudeikis plays the eponymous protagonist Ted Lasso, with Hannah Waddingham playing AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton. Brett Goldstein portrays team captain Roy Kent (who is partly modelled on former Manchester United captain Roy Keane).

Here is the list of the main cast members of Ted Lasso.

ActorCharacter
Jason SudeikisTed Lasso
Hannah WaddinghamRebecca Welton
Jeremy SwiftLeslie Higgins
Phil DunsterJamie Tartt
Brett GoldsteinRoy Kent
Juno TempleKeeley Jones
Nick MohammedNate Shelley
Brendan HuntCoach Beard
Toheeb JimohSam Obisanya
Cristo FernandezDani Rojas
Anthony HeadRupert Mannion
Kola BokinniIsaac McAdoo
James LanceTrent Crimm
Sarah NilesDr Sharon Fieldstone

Ted Lasso filming locations

Ted Lasso Selhurst Park RichmondTed Lasso

Ted Lasso was filmed on location in the UK, with the show's producers being keen to authentically reflect the English context by using genuine soccer stadiums and street scenes.

Among the stadiums featured in the show are Wembley, Selhurst Park (which figures as the home of AFC Richmond) and Craven Cottage (which stands in as Goodison Park). The SkyEx Community Stadium, home to non-league side Hayes & Yeading, has also been used to shoot some scenes.

Fancy visiting some of the scenes from Ted Lasso? Check GOAL's complete guide.

