How to watch today's Flamengo vs Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Flamengo and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The top two sides in Group D of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, Flamengo and Chelsea, will go head-to-head at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday.

Rubro-Negro and the Blues both enjoyed winning starts in the revamped club tournament, as the Brazilian and English outfits registered 2-0 wins against Esperance de Tunis and Los Angeles FC, respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Flamengo vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Flamengo and Chelsea will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Flamengo vs Chelsea kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup - Grp. D Lincoln Financial Field

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Flamengo and Chelsea will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.

It will kick off at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST on Friday, June 20, 2025.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 18 N. de la Cruz Injuries and Suspensions 29 W. Fofana

— M. Mudryk

Flamengo team news

Midfielder Jorginho will be raring to face his former club after being involved for a fair chunk in his Flamengo debut against ES Tunis.

Former Juventus defender Alex Sandro is hoping to be passed fit here after missing the opening game due to injury, while vice-captain Giorgian de Arrascaeta should continue in the number 10 role - just behind either Bruno Henrique or Pedro.

Chelsea team news

Wesley Fofana is continuing his recovery from hamstring surgery. Mykhaylo Mudryk is still provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance.

Anticipating their departures this summer, all of Djordje Petrovic, Axel Disasi, Raheem Sterling and Joao Felix were excluded from Chelsea's Club World Cup squad.

Enzo Fernandez is expected to join the starting lineup after scoring as a half-time substitute against LAFC. Liam Delap, a summer signing, is also in contention for his first Chelsea start after assisting Fernandez on his debut.

