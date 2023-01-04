Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's matches for Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV & highlights details for CR7's games in Saudi Arabia

Everything you need to know about how to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action for his new club

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Europe, claiming his work on the continent is done, and now finds himself playing for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, where he has declared his intention to deliver plenty of success for the Riyadh-based club.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner spurned offers from Major League Soccer as well as a host of clubs from countries such as Brazil, Australia and his native Portugal in order to embark on a new journey in Asia

If you are wondering where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action for his new club, GOAL has everything you need to know.

Where to stream Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr games live & watch on TV

League: Saudi Pro League Live stream: Shahid (worldwide)

Saudi Sports Company (SSC) has the broadcast rights for Saudi Pro League games, as well as Saudi Super Cup and King's Cup games.

Games are available to stream worldwide through Shahid and new users can sign up at the official site.

A subscription to the VIP Sports package will cost £10.99 a month in the UK, or $18 a month if you are in the U.S.

Highlights of Al-Nassr games will be available on the club's official YouTube channel and also on SSC's various platforms.

Al-Nassr fixture schedule

To help you stay up to date with Al-Nassr and Ronaldo's fortunes, here are the remaining 2022-23 fixtures after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's arrival. Note: Dates and times are subject to change.

Date Game Competition Kick-off time Jan 5, 2023 Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League 3pm GMT / 10am ET Jan 14, 2023 Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET Jan 21, 2023 Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League 3pm GMT / 10am ET Jan 25, 2023 Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Saudi Super Cup 6pm GMT / 1pm ET Feb 3, 2023 Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 3pm GMT / 10am ET Feb 9, 2023 Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET Feb 17, 2023 Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League 3pm GMT / 10am ET Feb 25, 2023 Damac vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 3pm GMT / 10am ET Mar 2, 2023 Al-Nassr vs Al-Batin Saudi Pro League 5pm GMT / 12 noon ET Mar 9, 2023 Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 5pm GMT / 12 noon ET Mar 13, 2023 Al-Nassr vs Abha King's Cup TBC Mar 16, 2023 Al-Nassr vs Abha Saudi Pro League 5pm GMT / 1pm ET Apr 4, 2023 Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 6pm BST / 1pm ET Apr 9, 2023 Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 6pm BST / 1pm ET Apr 27, 2023 Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed Saudi Pro League 6pm BST / 1pm ET May 3, 2023 Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 6pm BST / 1pm ET May 9, 2023 Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej Saudi Pro League 6pm BST / 1pm ET May 15, 2023 Al-Tai vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 6pm BST / 1pm ET May 20, 2023 Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League 6pm BST / 1pm ET May 26, 2023 Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 6pm BST / 1pm ET May 31, 2023 Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh Saudi Pro League 6pm BST / 1pm ET

Getty

When will Cristiano Ronaldo make his Al-Nassr debut?

Unsurprisingly, Ronaldo was eager to get going as soon as he touched down in Riyadh, suggesting at his unveiling press conference that head coach Rudi Garcia could throw him straight into the team for the very next game.

However, he is expected to make his debut for Al-Nassr on January 14 against Al-Shabab, with the January 5 game against Al-Tai coming a tad too early for all the necessary administrative details to be ironed out.

How long is Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr?

Ronaldo has agreed a deal with Al-Nassr that will see him remain at the club until 2025. That means he will be available to help the club in the AFC Champions League next season, should they qualify.

Read more about the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer to Al-Nassr