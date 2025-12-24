How to watch today's Algeria vs Sudan AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find Algeria vs Sudan live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the AFCON 2025 match between Algeria and Sudan will be available to watch and stream live online through 4seven, All 4 and Channel 4 Streaming, while fans in the United States (U.S.) can catch the live action on Fubo,Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Algeria and Sudan will look to set the tone for their AFCON 2025 campaign when they clash in Rabat on Wednesday.

The AFCON 2025 Group E match between Algeria and Sudan will kick off at 10 am EST / 3 pm GMT / 4 pm local, on 24 December 2025, at Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

The former Africa Cup of Nations winners will be under pressure after at the group stage exits at both AFCON 2021 and 2023.

Algeria vs Sudan kick-off time

Africa Cup of Nations - Grp. E Moulay Hassan Stadium

Team news & squads

Algeria Latest News

Riyad Mahrez and Baghdad Bounedjah, both 34, will form part of the attacking lineup, with Wolfsburg forward Mohamed Amoura emerging as an effective option up front.

Manchester City's while Rayan Ait-Nouri may start ahead of Borussia Dortmund's Ramy Bensebaini at left-back, while the midfield core could include Ismael Bennacer (Dinamo Zagreb) and Ramiz Zerrouki (Twente).

Son of the legendary footballer Zinedine Zidane, Enzo is expected to start in goal over the experienced Anthony Mandrea.

Sudan Latest News

Sudan’s squad is predominantly made up of home-based players, except a few players and only a handful who ply their trade outside of Africa.

Sheddy Barglan, the Eisa brothers - Mohamed and Abo, and Abuaagla Abdalla have their clubs located in the Netherlands, Thailand, and Australia, respectively.

The team has demonstrated a diverse scoring threat, with four different players finding the net during qualifying: Mohamed Abdelrahman, Ahmed Al-Tash, M. Eisa and Mustafa Karshoum.

