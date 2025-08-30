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Premier League
team-logoTottenham
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
team-logoBournemouth
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Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Tottenham vs Bournemouth Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier League
Tottenham vs Bournemouth
Tottenham
Bournemouth

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham Hotspur host Bournemouth at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as both sides aim to build on contrasting starts to their respective Premier League campaigns.

Tottenham have burst out of the gates under new manager Thomas Frank, recording back-to-back wins and clean sheets, while Bournemouth have had a mixed opening, showing both resilience and defensive vulnerability.

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Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tottenham vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United Kingdom (UK)Not available
United States (U.S.)Peacock
AustraliaStan Sport, 9Now, 9HD
CanadaDAZN, Fubo
Germany

Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

IndiaJio Hotstar
Italy

SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Republic of IrelandNot available
SpainMovistar+, DAZN
Netherlands

Viaplay

South AfricaSuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Tottenham will not be shown live on TV.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
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Tottenham vs Bournemouth kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10am ET / 3pm BST

Team news & squads

Tottenham vs Bournemouth lineups

TottenhamHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-1-4-1

Home team crestBOU
1
G. Vicario
24
D. Spence
37
M. van de Ven
23
P. Porro
17
C
C. Romero
30
R. Bentancur
6
J. Palhinha
29
P. Sarr
9
Richarlison
22
B. Johnson
20
M. Kudus
1
D. Petrovic
5
M. Senesi
15
C
A. Smith
18
B. Diakite
3
A. Truffert
12
T. Adams
16
M. Tavernier
24
A. Semenyo
8
A. Scott
7
D. Brooks
9
Evanilson

4-1-4-1

BOUAway team crest

TOT
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • T. Frank

BOU
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Iraola

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Tottenham team news

Tottenham face ongoing injury challenges, especially in defense. Ben Davies is a long-term absentee, and Destiny Udogie and Manor Solomon remain out, reducing squad depth in key areas.

There are no fresh injuries suspensions reported for Spurs for this fixture, giving Thomas Frank some flexibility in his midfield and attack.

Bournemouth team news

Bournemouth also have their share of fitness issues. Key attacker Enes Unal is ruled out after recent knee surgery and will not return until much later in the season. Lewis Cook will miss this match due to an injury as well.

The Cherries have lost several defenders to injury during the transfer window, leaving them short at the back and potentially vulnerable to Tottenham’s in-form attack. No other major suspensions are reported.

Form

TOT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

BOU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

TOT

Last 5 matches

BOU

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

9

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

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