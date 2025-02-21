+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Premier League
team-logo
St. Mary's Stadium
team-logo
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Southampton vs Brighton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Southampton and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

An all-south coast showdown is on the cards at St Mary's this weekend as struggling Southampton, rooted to the bottom of the Premier League and seemingly destined for Championship football, prepares to face an unpredictable Brighton and Hove Albion side.

Southampton heads into this round of fixtures propping up the table, sitting ten points adrift of safety. Despite some signs of improvement since former Roma boss Igor Tudor took charge in late December, survival hopes are fading fast.

Brighton, meanwhile, found themselves under mounting pressure after a humiliating 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Nottingham Forest just a few weeks ago. However, manager Fabian Hurzeler has steadied the ship with consecutive victories, including an impressive win over Chelsea at the AMEX Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details, and more.

How to watch Southampton vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

Country

TV channel / live stream

United Kingdom (UK)

NA

United States (U.S.)

Peacock

Australia

Optus Sport

Canada

Fubo

Germany

Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

India

Star Sports Select 1, JioHotstar

Republic of Ireland

Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO

Spain

Movistar+, DAZN

Italy

Sky Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sports Uno

Netherlands

Viaplay

South Africa

SuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Southampton and Brighton will not be broadcast live on TV due to the traditional Saturday 3pm blackout.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Southampton vs Brighton kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
St. Mary's Stadium

The Premier League match between Southampton and Brighton will be played at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT/ 3:00 pm GMT on Saturday, February 22, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Southampton vs Brighton Probable lineups

SouthamptonHome team crest

3-4-1-2

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestBHA
30
A. Ramsdale
2
K. Walker-Peters
15
N. Wood
14
J. Bree
35
J. Bednarek
34
Welington
7
J. Aribo
26
L. Ugochukwu
18
M. Fernandes
32
P. Onuachu
33
T. Dibling
1
B. Verbruggen
4
A. Webster
29
J. van Hecke
2
T. Lamptey
34
J. Veltman
41
J. Hinshelwood
17
Y. Minteh
20
C. Baleba
22
K. Mitoma
14
G. Rutter
18
D. Welbeck

4-4-2

BHAAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Ivan Juric

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Fabian Hurzeler

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Southampton team news

In some positive news for the Saints, head coach Igor Tudor confirmed in Thursday's press conference that both Flynn Downes and Jack Stephens have recovered from minor injuries and should be ready for the clash against Brighton.

On the flip side, Adam Lallana (hamstring) and Taylor Harwood-Bellis (ankle) remain sidelined, while Ryan Fraser (undisclosed issue) and Ross Stewart (calf) are also stuck on the injury list.

Up front, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu—who have now contributed to three goals in their last four Premier League appearances—are expected to retain their starting roles after combining for Southampton’s solitary goal in the defeat to Bournemouth. This likely leaves rising star Tyler Dibling watching from the bench.

Brighton team news

As for Brighton, head coach Fabian Hurzeler faces a nervous wait on the availability of Lewis Dunk (rib), Solly March (fitness concerns), and Pervis Estupiñán (undisclosed issue), all of whom are doubts for the weekend’s match.

The Seagulls will also be without long-term absentees Jason Steele (shoulder), James Milner (thigh), Igor Julio (thigh), and Ferdi Kadioglu (toe). Given their dominant display against Chelsea, Hurzeler will likely resist making changes to his starting lineup.

Youngster Yankuba Minteh dazzled with a brace despite being deployed in an unusual wing-back role and could continue there. Up top, the attacking trio of Georginio Rutter, Kaoru Mitoma, and Danny Welbeck should spearhead Brighton’s offensive efforts.

Form

SOU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

BHA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

SOU

Last 5 matches

BHA

0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

6

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Standings

Useful links

