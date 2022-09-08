Where to watch Manchester United today? Live stream & TV channel for Man Utd's upcoming games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd in the Premier League, Europa League and all major competitions

Manchester United are under Erik ten Hag's tutelage that began with a 4-0 win over Liverpool in the pre-season club friendlies but the first sense of anxiety was felt when the Red Devils lost their first two Premier League games after finishing sixth in the domestic circuit last season.

However, United got their act together with with a 2-1 win over Liverpool and also went on to stop Arsenal's juggernaut in the Premier League by registering a 3-1 victory.

Facing a Round of 16 exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid, the English outfit are going to be involved in the Europa League this time around, besides the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Manchester United's next fixture is a Europa League Group E clash against Real Sociedad.

Date Time Fixture UK TV channel + stream USA TV channel + stream Sep 8 8pm BST / 3pm ET Man Utd vs Real Sociedad BT Sport 1/BT Sport Ultimate/BT Sport website & app CBS Sports/fuboTV

How to watch Man Utd's upcoming Premier League games

A Premier League trip to Crystal Palace is sandwiched between United's opening two matchdays in the Europa League. The Red Devils sign off their September roster with a home game against Leeds United before kicking off October with the away leg of the Manchester derby.

In the UK, BT Sport and Sky Sports show Manchester United's Premier League games with streaming available on the BT Sport website and app.

In the U.S., Premier League matches can be watched on NBCSN, NBC and the NBC sports app.

Date Time Fixture UK TV channel + stream USA TV channel + stream Sep 11 4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET Crystal Palace vs Man Utd Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League fuboTV Sep 18 2pm BST / 9am ET Man Utd vs Leeds United Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League TBC Oct 2 2pm BST / 9am ET Man City vs Man Utd Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League TBC





Man Utd TV channels and live streams in the Europa League Manchester United are in Group E of the UEFA Europa League that consists of Real Sociedad (Spain), Omonia (Cyprus) and Sheriff (Moldova). BT Sport is showing the game United's Europa League fixtures in the UK, with a live stream option available on BT Player. In the U.S., CBS Sports is showing the games on TV and it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

Date Time Fixture UK TV channel + stream USA TV channel + stream Sep 8 8pm BST / 3pm ET Man Utd vs Real Sociedad BT Sport 1/BT Sport Ultimate/BT Sport website & app CBS Sports/Paramount+ Sep 15 5:45pm BST / 12:45pm ET Sheriff vs Man Utd BT Sport 2/BT Sport website & app TBC Oct 6 5:45pm BST / 12:45pm ET Omonia vs Man Utd TBC TBC Oct 13 8pm BST / 3pm ET Man Utd vs Omonia TBC TBC Oct 27 8pm BST / 3pm ET Man Utd vs Sheriff TBC TBC Nov 3 5:45pm BST / 11:45am ET Real Sociedad vs Man Utd TBC TBC

Where to watch Man Utd in the Carabao Cup Manchester United play in the Carabao Cup from the third round or Round of 32, with the draw against Aston Villa. The rights to broadcast the Carabao Cup have not yet been announced.

Date Time Fixture UK TV channel + stream USA TV channel + stream Nov 8 TBD Man Utd vs Aston Villa TBC TBC



Man Utd's schedule in the FA Cup Manchester United play in the FA Cup from the third round, which will take place in January 2023.