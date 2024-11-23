How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will be aiming to return to winning ways as they host Crystal Palace at Villa Park in Premier League action on Saturday.

The Villans are enduring a rough patch, going five games without a win across all competitions. They entered the international break on the back of four straight defeats. The demands of Champions League football appear to be weighing heavily on Unai Emery's squad, who now find themselves ninth in the Premier League standings.

Their most recent outing, a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool, was a sobering experience. Villa managed only two shots on target, with the gap in quality between themselves and the league leaders glaringly evident.

Nonetheless, they'll fancy their chances of bouncing back against a struggling Palace side, who sit in the relegation zone after a woeful start to the campaign, having secured just one league victory so far.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom N/A United States Peacock Premium Australia Optus Sport Canada Fubo France myCANAL, Canal+ Sport360, Canal+ Live 6 India Disney+ Hotstar Portugal DAZN Portugal Spain DAZN Italy Sky Go Italia Netherlands, Poland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark Viaplay South Africa SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App

In the UK, the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace will not be broadcast live on TV or through streaming services, due to the traditional 3 pm blackout ruling.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to watch and stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Villa Park

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT on Saturday, November 23, in the US.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm GMT on Saturday, November 23, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa are keeping a close eye on the fitness of Matty Cash, who had been dealing with a calf issue leading up to November's international break. Meanwhile, Ollie Watkins, fresh off scoring for England in Athens last weekend, is set to lead Unai Emery's attack.

Although in fine form with eight goals across all competitions this season, the red-hot Jhon Duran is expected to remain an option off the bench. After finding the net twice in Nations League action over the past week, John McGinn will be pushing for a return to the starting lineup.

Crystal Palace team news

Daichi Kamada, the summer signing and former Lazio standout, will be unavailable for this clash due to suspension following his second-half red card against Fulham before the November international break. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace remains cautiously optimistic about Eberechi Eze's availability, but the England international is set to undergo a late fitness assessment.

Having yet to find the back of the net since his permanent transfer from Arsenal, Eddie Nketiah is expected to return after recovering from a minor injury. Additionally, former Watford midfielder Will Hughes, who missed the Fulham match while serving a one-game suspension, is now eligible for selection.

