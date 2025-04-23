How to watch today's Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will look to keep the Premier League title race simmering a bit longer by seeing off Crystal Palace in Wednesday night's all-London clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool's hard-fought 1-0 victory over Leicester, a result that sealed the Foxes' relegation, has left the Reds just three points shy of clinching a record-equalling 20th league crown, and their second since the Premier League's inception.

Despite Mikel Arteta insisting his side won't throw in the towel, the Gunners have shifted focus toward their Champions League campaign in recent weeks, a move that's paid dividends with a first semi-final berth in 16 years.

As for Crystal Palace, they steadied the ship with a goalless stalemate against Bournemouth following consecutive heavy defeats. With their European hopes in the league all but extinguished, their best shot at continental football now hinges on lifting the FA Cup.

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (US), the Premier League match will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA and Universo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Emirates Stadium

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace will be played at the Emirates Stadium in North London, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Bukayo Saka remained down for several minutes following Davis’s reckless challenge on Sunday, one that warranted a red card, and although Mikel Arteta offered a reassuring update post-match, the Arsenal boss may be tempted to bring Ethan Nwaneri back into the mix as a precaution.

Fellow academy product Myles Lewis-Skelly is also in contention for a starting role, along with Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber, as Arteta prepares a lineup more in tune with the one expected to face PSG in the Champions League.

Jorginho (chest), Kai Havertz (hamstring), Gabriel Jesus (knee), Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring), and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) all remain sidelined. However, Riccardo Calafiori could return from his knee issue in time for next week’s first leg.

Crystal Palace team news

On the Palace side, Chris Richards will miss the trip to North London through suspension after his sending off last weekend. With limited options at centre-back, Nathaniel Clyne may step into the back three, though Jefferson Lerma is another possibility. The Colombian may instead be used in midfield, replacing Adam Wharton, whose minutes continue to be monitored due to recent injury concerns.

Both Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure are long-term absentees with knee injuries, but manager Oliver Glasner has no fresh setbacks to report ahead of the midweek clash.

