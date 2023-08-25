When will Tyler Adams return? Bournemouth offer fitness update on USMNT star and reveal role he'll play for Cherries

Bournemouth coach Andoni Iraola has offered an update on Tyler Adams' potential return date and also revealed the role he will play for the Cherries.

Adams has joined Bournemouth

Currently nursing a hamstring injury

Iraola offers an injury update

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT midfielder became Bournemouth's eighth senior acquisition after they paid £23 million ($29m) to Leeds United. However, he has not been able to hit the ground running as he is nursing a hamstring injury that he picked up in March and subsequently missed the rest of the campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking about his potential return to action, Iraola stated: "We don't know. I hope it's as soon as we can, but he's a player that I don't think has played since March. He's coming back from surgery with difficult situations during this period, so we cannot rush it. We have to make sure that he also feels safe."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, the Spanish manager lavished praise on Adams and revealed that he plans to use him as a No. 6 when he returns from injury.

"I think he will bring us a lot of energy. I think he's a very dynamic player. Playing as a six, he will help us with the ball and without the ball. He's a young player but with enough experience to be one of the players on the pitch that are pushing for the team," he stated.

WHAT NEXT? Bournemouth will be in action on Saturday against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.