Transfer casualty! Trevoh Chalobah set to leave Chelsea with Axel Disasi arrival imminent

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea and AS Monaco have already agreed on a fee in the region of €45million (£39m/$50m) for French defender Alex Disasi and that has prompted Chalobah to consider making a move away from the club, according to the Evening Standard.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the Blues already having defenders like Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill and Benoit Badiashile in their ranks who are ahead of Chalobah in the pecking order, the English defender wants to move out in search of more game time this season so that he can cement his place in the England squad for the Euro 2024 next summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea are likely to demand £45million (€52m/$57m) for the 24-year-old who is reportedly wanted by Inter although the Italian giants are yet to place an official bid. Chalobah appeared in 34 matches in all competitions for the Blues.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Mauricio Pochettino's side will play the final pre-season game of their US tour on August 3 when they face Borussia Dortmund in Chicago.