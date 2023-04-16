Toni Kroos is STAYING at Real Madrid! Midfielder agrees one-year contract extension until 2024

Toni Kroos is set to stay at Real Madrid for at least one more season after agreeing a new deal until 2024.

WHAT HAPPENED? Marca's report claims that Kroos previously rejected the offer of a new contract and was considering retirement before agreeing to put pen to paper.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kroos joined Real in 2014 from Bayern Munich and has gone on to make over 400 appearances. He has won every trophy available to him, bar the Copa del Rey, and was said to be unsure he could continue at the highest level, but he has been won over by the club hierarchy.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Germany international is likely to lead the way ahead of both Luka Modric and Karim Benzema, with all three previously heading towards free agency this summer. Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that he expects the veteran trio - Kroos is 33, while Benzema is 35 and Modric is 37 - to stay for at least another season.

WHAT NEXT FOR KROOS? Madrid face Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final this week, leading 2-0 on aggregate from the first leg, before taking on Celta Vigo in La Liga next weekend.