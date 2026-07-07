The Pharaohs reached their first FIFA World Cup round of 16 tie since 1934 with a penalty shootout win over Australia on Friday, and will hope to become the fifth African nation to get to the World Cup quarter-finals in Atlanta on Tuesday (July 7).

To do so, Hossam Hassan's side will have to beat the reigning World Cup champions Argentina, who secured a dramatic extra-time victory over first-time qualifiers Cabo Verde on Friday.

With Lionel Messi, leader in the race for the Golden Boot, spearheading their attack, Lionel Scaloni's Albiceleste team are aiming to become the first back-to-back World Cup winners since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats at Argentina vs Egypt, and how much they will cost.

When is Argentina vs Egypt World Cup kick-off?

World Cup - 1/8 7 Jul 2026 - 12:00 Mercedes-Benz Stadium

How to buy Argentina vs Egypt World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase launched on April 1. This is not a lottery, tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

How much do Argentina vs Egypt World Cup tickets cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

Supporters looking to secure tickets for the potential Round of 16 clash between Argentina and Egypt are carefully following ticketing announcements and venue guidelines. High-profile knockout matches draw immense global interest, with fans eager to see top international talents compete under high-stakes conditions. Alongside managing ticket applications, many football lovers follow match analyses and betting lines to gauge potential outcomes. Completing the 22bet registration steps enables users to access a wide variety of international sports markets, detailed live match statistics, and flexible payment methods tailored for Nigerian users. Setting up an account ahead of time allows supporters to easily participate in wagering activities during major knockout fixtures.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates Stage / Category Official Price Range Secondary Market Estimated Range June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues) $225 – $540 $550 – $3,200 ($1,250) June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (Standard Venues) $225 – $540 $400 – $2,800 ($1,134) July 4 – July 7 Round of 16 $240 – $640 $650 – $4,200 ($1,518) July 9 – July 11 Quarter-finals $450 – $1,775 $850 – $5,500 ($2,348) July 14 – July 15 Semi-finals $930 – $3,295 $1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721) July 18 Third Place Play-off $250 – $800 $500 – $3,500 ($1,480) July 19 FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium) $1,490 – $7,875 $5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

Argentina vs Egypt World Cup: Everything you need to know

Argentina vs Egypt Form

Argentina vs Egypt: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 1 0 0 Friendlies Egypt EGY 0 Argentina ARG 2 FT 2 Goals Scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0 / 1 Both teams scored 0 / 1

Argentina vs Egypt Standings