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Premier League
team-logoSunderland
Stadium of Light
team-logoBrighton & Hove Albion
Book Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion Tickets
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How to get Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Sunderland take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Sunderland take on Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.

This encounter will serve as a crucial test for both sides early in the 2026/27 campaign as they push for mid-table stability and top-half momentum. In their most recent league meeting at Wearside in March 2026, Brighton secured a narrow 1-0 victory over the Black Cats.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League kick-off?

Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion takes place at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 6
Stadium of Light

How to buy Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League tickets?

To buy tickets for the Premier League match between Sunderland and Brighton & Hove Albion on October 10, 2026, at the Stadium of Light, follow these primary purchasing options:

Official Home Tickets (Sunderland Box Office)

  • Official Ticket Portal: The safest and most reliable way to buy general home tickets is directly through Sunderland's official ticketing website or box office.
  • Membership Priority: Tickets are released in phases. Sunderland season ticket holders and official club members receive priority purchase windows before any remaining seats are released to the general public.
  • General Sale: If demand permits, unallocated tickets will go on general sale to non-members closer to matchday.

Official Away Tickets (Brighton & Hove Albion)

  • Away End Access: Visiting supporters wishing to sit in the away section must buy tickets directly through Brighton & Hove Albion's official ticket portal.
  • Loyalty Points & MyAlbion+: Away ticket releases follow a tiered structure based on loyalty points for season ticket holders, followed by MyAlbion+ members.

Official Hospitality Packages

  • Guaranteed Access: Fans seeking guaranteed admission without relying on standard ballot tiers or membership queues can purchase official matchday hospitality packages.
  • Perks included: Hospitality packages typically feature premium seating in the Stadium of Light, pre-match dining, and lounge access.
Book Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion TicketBuy Now

How much do Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion match on October 10, 2026, at the Stadium of Light depend on where and how you purchase them:

  • Official General Sale (Face Value): Standard adult tickets purchased directly from the official Sunderland box office or ticket portal range from £28 to £45, depending on the stadium section and seating category.
  • Matchday Hospitality: Official club hospitality packages generally range from £150 to £350+ per person, incorporating lounge access, dining, and premium seating.
Book Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion TicketBuy Now

Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League: Everything you need to know

Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion Form

Sunderland head into this match with a record of three wins and one loss from their last five competitive fixtures, with one additional friendly result included in that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Premier League win over Fulham on August 30, and they also beat Ipswich Town 2-1 before losing to them 2-1 in the league on August 22. Across those five matches, the Black Cats scored seven goals and conceded four.

Brighton's last five results show three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their heaviest performance came in a 4-0 Premier League victory over Aston Villa on August 23, while they also beat Tromsø 4-0 in Conference League qualification on August 27. The defeat came most recently, a 4-3 loss at Chelsea on August 30. Brighton scored 13 goals across those five matches and conceded seven, reflecting a side capable of both scoring freely and shipping goals.

SUN

SUN - Form

IPS
L2-1
FUL
W1-0
BRE
D1-1
HUL
W1-0
ARS
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BHA

BHA - Form

AVL
W4-0
TRO
W4-0
CHE
L4-3
LEE
D1-1
COV
W0-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 0-1 Brighton win at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League on March 14, 2026. Before that, the sides drew 0-0 when Brighton hosted Sunderland in December 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, Brighton have won three and Sunderland none, with two draws, though two of those fixtures date back to 2010 and 2005 respectively.

Head to Head

SunderlandDrawBrighton & Hove Albion
0
2
3
Premier League
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
0
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
1
FT
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
0
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
0
FT
Carabao Cup
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
1
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
0
FT
Club Friendlies
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
1
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
FT
Championship
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
2
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
FT
2Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
440081+712
W
W
W
W
2
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
440082+612
W
W
W
W
3
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
422073+48
W
D
D
W
4
Hull CityHull CityHUL
422052+38
D
D
W
W
5
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
4211135+87
W
D
L
W
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
4211109+17
D
L
W
W
7
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
413074+36
D
D
D
W
8
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
413064+26
D
W
D
D
9
EvertonEvertonEVE
413053+26
D
D
D
W
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
4202710-36
W
L
L
W
11
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
41214405
W
D
D
L
12
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
412178-15
L
D
W
D
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
41127704
L
D
W
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
411235-24
L
D
W
L
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
403167-13
D
D
D
L
16
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
4103611-53
L
W
L
L
17
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
402205-52
D
D
L
L
18
FulhamFulhamFUL
401347-31
D
L
L
L
19
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
401317-61
L
D
L
L
20
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
4004010-100
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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