How to watch today’s San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The San Antonio Spurs will square off against the Golden State Warriors to begin the thrilling NBA game on November 12, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Warriors average 114.8 points per game, while the Spurs average 119.3 points. Golden State gathers 42 rebounds, while San Antonio leads with 45.4. In contrast, the Spurs average 25.8 assists per game, while the Warriors average 27.3.

The Warriors average 9.5 steals per game, with the Spurs close behind at 9.3. San Antonio outperforms Golden State with 5.8 blocks per game as opposed to 4.4.

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

The San Antonio Spurs will face the Golden State Warriors in an electrifying NBA game on November 12, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Date November 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Frost Bank Center Location San Antonio, Texas

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

San Antonio Spurs team news

Victor Wembanyama averages 12.8 rebounds and scores 25.7 points per game while shooting 84.0% from the free-throw line and 50.6% from the field.

Stephon Castle has been averaging 4.3 turnovers during 33.3 minutes while recording 7.7 assists per game.

De'Aaron Fox has a remarkable 60.7% field goal percentage while averaging 22.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.

San Antonio Spurs injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Dylan Harper Calf injury Out

Golden State Warriors team news

Stephen Curry scores 25.0 points per game while shooting an astounding 93.5% from the free-throw line and 44.2% from the field.

Jonathan Kuminga averages 6.8 rebounds per game, 5.1 on defense and 1.8 on offense.

Draymond Green averages 2.9 turnovers and 5.6 assists in 28.1 minutes per game.

Golden State Warriors injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Al Horford Toe injury Day-to-Day PG, De'Anthony Melton Knee injury Out

San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors head-to-head record

The Golden State Warriors have a slight advantage over the San Antonio Spurs based on their last five head-to-head encounters, winning three of them. The Warriors demonstrated their offensive explosiveness by winning handily, including a commanding 148-106 victory in March 2025. The Spurs, however, have shown that they are capable of reacting, winning close games like 114-111 in April 2025 and 104-94 in November 2024.

The pattern points to a competitive series where both teams may take advantage of momentum changes, with San Antonio depending on their youthful players and rebounding prowess and Golden State depending on their shooting depth and experience. Expect a fiercely contested duel with offensive fireworks on both sides in this upcoming game, which might go either way.

Date Results Apr 10, 2025 Spurs 114-111 Warriors Mar 31, 2025 Warriors 148-106 Spurs Nov 24, 2024 Spurs 104-94 Warriors Apr 01, 2024 Warriors 117-113 Spurs Mar 12, 2024 Warriors 112-102 Spurs

