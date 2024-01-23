2024 Six Nations teams overview: What are the squads of the Six Nations?

The squads for all six nations have been announced

The teams are in, and the countdown is on. Squads for all six nations have been announced before the tournament kicks off in February, and it's not long at all before the Guinness Six Nations is back on our screens.

As Ireland seeks to defend their Six Nations title and Wales deals with the shock move of Louis Rees-Zammit to the NFL, it's all to play for in this year's tournament as six of the best European nations compete for the 2024 Six Nations trophy.

England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales will battle it out across five rounds - across February and March - to get their hands on the coveted trophy, all looking to bounce back from their respective Rugby World Cup disappointments after South Africa’s latest tournament triumph.

What teams play in the Six Nations?

The Six Nations, or the Guinness Six Nations, is contested by six of the northern hemisphere's finest rugby teams:

England

France

Ireland

Italy

Scotland

Wales

GOAL takes you through each nation's squad and fixtures for the 2024 Six Nations below.

England

England's quest for their eighth Six Nations title begins on February 3, when they take on Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Here's a closer look at the full squad, plus a full fixture list for England at the Six Nations 2024.

Who is in the England Six Nations squad?

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Alex Coles, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Theo Dan, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George (c), Joe Heyes, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Joe Marler, Beno Obano, Tom Pearson, Ethan Roots, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill.

Backs: Oscar Beard, Danny Care, Elliot Daly, Fraser Dingwall, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, George Ford, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Ollie Lawrence, Alex Mitchell, Tom Roebuck, Henry Slade, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Ben Spencer, Freddie Steward.

England Six Nations fixtures

Game Date Kick-off (GMT/ET) Venue Watch UK Watch USA Tickets Italy vs. England Saturday, February 3 2:15 p.m. / 9:15 a.m. Stadio Olimpico, Rome ITV NBC, Peacock StubHub England vs. Wales Saturday, February 10 4:45 p.m. / 11:45 a.m. Twickenham Stadium, London ITV NBC, Peacock StubHub Scotland vs. England Saturday, February 24 4:45 p.m. / 11:45 a.m. Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh BBC NBC, Peacock StubHub England vs. Ireland Saturday, March 9 4:45 p.m. / 11:45 a.m. Twickenham Stadium, London ITV NBC, Peacock StubHub France vs. England Saturday, March 16 8:00 p.m. / 3:00 p.m. Groupama Stadium, Lyon ITV NBC, Peacock StubHub

France

France kicks off this year's Six Nations on February 2, as they go head to head against reigning champions Ireland in Marseille. Here's a closer look at the full squad, plus a full fixture list for France at the Six Nations 2024.

Who is in the France Six Nations squad?

Forwards: Cyril Baille, Reda Wardi, Sebastien Taofifenua, Dorian Aldegheri, Uini Atonio, Thomas Laclayat, Julien Marchand, Peato Mauvaka, Gaetan Barlot, Emmanuel Meafou, Romain Taofifenua, Cameron Woki, Paul Gabrillagues, Matthias Halagahu, Gregory Alldritt (c), Francois Cros, Anthony Jelonch, Charles Ollivon, Esteban Abadie, Paul Boudehent.

Backs: Nolann Le Garrec, Maxime Lucu, Antoine Gibert, Matthieu Jalibert, Jonathan Danty, Nicolas Depoortere, Gael Fickou, Yoram Moefana, Emilien Gailleton, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Damian Penaud, Matthis Lebel, Melvyn Jaminet, Thomas Ramos.

France Six Nations fixtures

Game Date Kick-off (GMT/ET) Venue Watch UK Watch USA Tickets France vs. Ireland Friday, February 2 8:00 p.m. / 3:00 p.m. Stade Vélodrome, Marseille ITV NBC, Peacock StubHub Scotland vs. France Saturday, February 10 2:15 p.m. / 9:15 a.m. Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh BBC NBC, Peacock StubHub France vs. Italy Sunday, February 25 3:00 p.m. / 10:00 a.m. Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille ITV NBC, Peacock StubHub Wales vs. France Sunday, March 10 3:00 p.m. / 10:00 a.m. Millenium Stadium, Cardiff BBC NBC, Peacock StubHub France vs. England Saturday, March 16 8:00 p.m. / 3:00 p.m. Groupama Stadium, Lyon ITV NBC, Peacock StubHub

Ireland

Reigning Six Nations champions, Ireland kick off this year's tournament on February 2, as they take on France in Marseille. Here's a closer look at the full squad, plus a full fixture list for Ireland at the Six Nations 2024.

Who is in the Ireland Six Nations squad?

Forwards: Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Iain Henderson, Ronan Kelleher, Jeremy Loughman, Joe McCarthy, Peter O’Mahony (c), Tom O’Toole, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Tom Stewart, Nick Timoney, Josh van der Flier.

Backs: Bundee Aki, Harry Byrne, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Ciaran Frawley, Jamison Gibson-Park, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe, Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash, Garry Ringrose, Jacob Stockdale.

Ireland Six Nations fixtures

Game Date Kick-off (GMT/ET) Venue Watch UK Watch USA Tickets France vs. Ireland Friday, February 2 8:00 p.m. / 3:00 p.m. Stade Vélodrome, Marseille ITV NBC, Peacock StubHub Ireland vs. Italy Sunday, February 11 3:00 p.m. / 10:00 a.m. Aviva Stadium, Dublin ITV NBC, Peacock StubHub Ireland vs. Wales Saturday, February 24 2:15 p.m. / 9:15 a.m. Aviva Stadium, Dublin ITV NBC, Peacock StubHub England vs. Ireland Saturday, March 9 4:45 p.m. / 11:45 a.m. Twickenham Stadium, London ITV NBC, Peacock StubHub Ireland vs. Scotland Saturday, March 16 4:45 p.m. / 11:45 a.m. Aviva Stadium, Dublin ITV NBC, Peacock StubHub

Italy

Italy take on England at the Studio Olympico in Rome on February 3, as they try once again to take home their first Six Nations trophy. Here's a closer look at the full squad, plus a full fixture list for Italy at the Six Nations 2024.

Who is in the Italy Six Nations squad?

Forwards: Pietro Ceccarelli, Danilo Fischetti, Matteo Nocera, Luca Rizzoli, Mirco Spagnolo, Giosuè Zilocchi, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Marco Manfredi, Giacomo Nicotera, Niccolò Cannone, Edoardo Iachizzi, Federico Ruzza, Andrea Zambonin, Lorenzo Cannone, Riccardo Favretto, Alessandro Izekor, Michele Lamaro, Sebastian Negri, Ross Vintcent, Manuel Zuliani.

Backs: Alessandro Garbisi, Martin Page-Relo, Stephen Varney, Tommaso Allan, Paolo Garbisi, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Federico Mori, Marco Zanon, Pierre Bruno, Ange Capuozzo, Monty Ioane, Simone Gesi, Lorenzo Pani.

Italy Six Nations fixtures

Game Date Time (GMT/ET) Venue Watch UK Watch USA Tickets Italy vs. England Saturday, February 3 2:15 p.m. / 9:15 a.m. Stadio Olimpico, Rome ITV NBC, Peacock StubHub Ireland vs. Italy Sunday, February 11 3:00 p.m. / 10:00 a.m. Aviva Stadium, Dublin ITV NBC, Peacock StubHub France vs. Italy Sunday, February 25 3:00 p.m. / 10:00 a.m. Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille ITV NBC, Peacock StubHub Italy vs. Scotland Saturday, March 9 2:15 p.m. / 9:15 a.m. Stadio Olimpico, Rome ITV NBC, Peacock StubHub Wales vs. Italy Saturday, March 16 2:15 p.m. / 9:15 a.m. Millenium Stadium, Cardiff BBC NBC, Peacock StubHub

Scotland

Scotland take on Wales in Cardiff on February 3, as they - like Italy - try once again to take home their first-ever Six Nations trophy. Here's a closer look at the full squad, plus a full fixture list for Scotland at the Six Nations 2024.

Who is in the Scotland Six Nations squad?

Forwards: Ewan Ashman, Josh Bayliss, Jamie Bhatti, Andy Christie, Luke Crosbie, Scott Cummings, Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge, Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Alec Hepburn, Will Hurd, Johnny Matthews, WP Nel, Jamie Ritchie, Pierre Schoeman, Sam Skinner, George Turner, Glen Young.

Backs: Adam Hastings, Ben Healy, George Horne, Darcy Graham, Rory Hutchinson, Huw Jones, Blair Kinghorn, Stafford McDowall, Harry Paterson, Ali Price, Cameron Redpath, Arron Reed, Kyle Rowe, Finn Russell, Kyle Steyn, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Ben White.

Scotland Six Nations fixtures

Game Date Time (GMT/ET) Venue Watch UK Watch USA Tickets Wales vs. Scotland Saturday, February 3 4:45 p.m. / 11:45 a.m. Millenium Stadium, Cardiff BBC NBC, Peacock StubHub Scotland vs. France Saturday, February 10 2:15 p.m. / 9:15 a.m. Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh BBC NBC, Peacock StubHub Scotland vs. England Saturday, February 24 4:45 p.m. / 11:45 a.m. Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh BBC NBC, Peacock StubHub Italy vs. Scotland Saturday, March 9 2:15 p.m. / 9:15 a.m. Stadio Olimpico, Rome ITV NBC, Peacock StubHub Ireland vs. Scotland Saturday, March 16 4:45 p.m. / 11:45 a.m. Aviva Stadium, Dublin ITV NBC, Peacock StubHub

Wales

Six-time Six Nations champions Wales take on Scotland at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff on February 3 for their first match of the 2024 tournament. Here's a closer look at the full squad, plus a full fixture list for Wales at the Six Nations 2024.

Who is in the Wales Six Nations squad?

Forwards: Corey Domachowski, Kemsley Mathias, Gareth Thomas, Elliot Dee, Ryan Elias, Evan Lloyd, Keiron Assiratti, Leon Brown, Archie Griffin, Adam Beard, Dafydd Jenkins (c), Will Rowlands, Teddy Williams, Taine Basham, James Botham, Alex Mann, Mackenzie Martin, Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainwright.

Backs: Gareth Davies, Kieran Hardy, Tomos Williams, Sam Costelow, Cai Evans, Ioan Lloyd, Mason Grady, George North, Joe Roberts, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin, Josh Adams, Rio Dyer, Tom Rogers, Cameron Winnett.

Wales Six Nations fixtures