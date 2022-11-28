Huge shock at Juventus as ENTIRE board including Agnelli and Nedved resign

Juventus' entire board of directors has resigned on Monday evening, forcing the club to put together a new management framework.

Key figures such as president Andrea Agnelli, vice-president Pavel Nedved and managing director Maurizio Arrivabene have all resigned in an extraordinary meeting held on the evening of November 28.

More to follow.