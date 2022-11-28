Juventus
Huge shock at Juventus as ENTIRE board including Agnelli and Nedved resign
10:04 PM WAT 28/11/2022
The entire board of directors at Juventus have resigned from the club, GOAL has learned.
Key figures such as president Andrea Agnelli, vice-president Pavel Nedved and managing director Maurizio Arrivabene have all resigned in an extraordinary meeting held on the evening of November 28.
More to follow.
