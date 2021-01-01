Premier League January transfers: Completed deals of the 2021 window

Every confirmed transfer deal of the winter window in England's top division

The 2021 January transfer window has opened and Premier League clubs are busy trying to sort out new signings before the deadline at the beginning of February.

Falling roughly mid-way through the season, the January window provides clubs with an opportunity to bring in reinforcements and to officially conclude previously agreed deals.

This season, there is plenty of intrigue around the likes of and , while , and are always forces in the market.

As transfers are wrapped up through the month, Goal will keep you up to date on all the Premier League's January comings and goings.

(Click on the club to see their confirmed signings and departures)

Last updated: January 6, 2020

Arsenal January transfers

In

Out

January transfers

In

Out

Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Split, loan)

January transfers

In

Out

Jayson Molumby (Preston, loan)

January transfers

In

Out

Chelsea January transfers

In

Out

January transfers

In

Out

January transfers

In

Out

January transfers

In

Out

January transfers

In

Out

January transfers

In

Out

Admiral Muskwe (Wycombe Wanderers, loan)

Liverpool January transfers

In

Out

Manchester City January transfers

In

Out

Morgan Rogers (Lincoln, loan)

Manchester United January transfers

In

Out

January transfers

In

Out

January transfers

In

Out

January transfers

In

Out

January transfers

In

Out

Jubril Okedina (Cambridge, loan)

January transfers

In

Out

Owen Windsor (Newport County, loan)

West Ham January transfers

In

Frederik Alves (Silkeborg)

Out

January transfers

In

Out