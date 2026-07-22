Officially.. Casemiro joins Messi at Inter Miami

American club Inter Miami have officially announced the signing of Casemiro on a free transfer, meaning the Brazilian midfield star will play alongside Argentina's Lionel Messi, after the pair went head to head on several occasions in the Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The deal, confirmed in an official statement on Wednesday, ties Casemiro to the club until the end of the 2027 season, with an option to extend until June 2029. He will only become available once his work visa comes through.

At 34, Casemiro left Manchester United when his contract expired at the end of last season. Many had expected him to join Inter Miami only after the 2026 World Cup.

Casemiro's first words after signing

Delighted to embark on a new challenge, the Brazil international insisted his hunger for more silverware drove the decision.

Casemiro told his new club's website: "What always motivates me is winning and continuing to develop. The project the club presented to me, and the efforts made to complete the deal, mean a great deal to me."

He added: "I am extremely grateful for this trust, and I look forward to repaying it on and off the pitch, whether in matches or during daily training. I will give everything I have for the club and its fans."

Beckham: Casemiro is a champion accustomed to winning

Co-owner David Beckham welcomed the arrival of the former Real Madrid and Manchester United man, hailing the capture of one of the most successful players of his generation.

Beckham said: "I am extremely happy that Casemiro and his family are joining Inter Miami. I have always admired him as a player and as a person. He is a champion accustomed to winning, and after an exceptional career with Real Madrid and Manchester United, I am delighted that he has chosen Miami to be his new destination."

Beckham himself walked a similar path as a player, lifting trophies at both Real Madrid and Manchester United, the very clubs where Casemiro made his name.

Managing owner Jorge Mas framed the deal as proof of Inter Miami's soaring ambition, explaining that the club wants to become a global reference rather than simply one of the best sides in the United States.

He added: "Casemiro embodies the values on which the club is built: leadership, a winning mentality, and vast experience. His choice to join us after everything he has achieved confirms his belief in our project."

A career full of titles

Casemiro arrives in the American league with a glittering CV. It began at Brazil's Sao Paulo before a move to Real Madrid in 2013, where he grew into one of the finest holding midfielders on the planet.

Across eight seasons with the Spanish giants he played 336 matches, scored 31 goals and provided 29 assists, helping the club to 18 trophies. Among them were five UEFA Champions League titles, three La Liga crowns and three Club World Cups.

A switch to Manchester United followed in 2022. There he played 160 matches, scored 26 goals and created 14 more, adding the FA Cup and the English League Cup to his collection.

On the international stage, Casemiro has won 91 caps for Brazil and lifted the 2019 Copa America. He featured at the 2018, 2022 and 2026 World Cups, playing every one of the Selecao's matches in 2026, scoring in the round of 32 and setting up a goal in the round of 16.