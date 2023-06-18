Marcus Rashford set to become Man Utd's highest earner on £375,000 per week in 'salary swap' with David de Gea

Manchester United are set to make Marcus Rashford the highest earner at the club by almost doubling his weekly wages.

Man Utd set to swap Rashford and De Gea's wages

Rashford to become the highest-earning player

Could sign a new five-year deal

WHAT HAPPENED? The English international currently earns a basic salary of £200K-a-week, but the new offer from the club could make him the highest-earning member of the squad as the Red Devils are planning to swap his salary with David Gea, who makes £375,000-a-week, according to The Sun.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford has one more year left on his current contract after the club decided to trigger a 12-month extension option. They now want to offer him a five-year contract extension which will see the player earn an extra £8.4million-a-year over five seasons. De Gea, on the other hand, is currently out of contract, and while the club is ready to offer a new deal, they want to reduce his wages to £200K-a-week from £375,000-a-week.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Manchester United are searching for a goalkeeper and are closely linked with a move for Everton and England international Jordan Pickford, who is keen to join the Red Devils. They also remain in the race to sign Inter's Andre Onana.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MARCUS RASHFORD? Rashford will be next seen in action on Monday when England take on North Macedonia in a Euro 2024 qualifying match.