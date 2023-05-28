'A a lot of room for improvement' - Erik ten Hag wants 40 Man Utd goals from Marcus Rashford next season

Erik ten Hag believes Marcus Rashford is capable of having a 40-goal season and there is still a lot of room for improvement in his game.

Ten Hag expects more from Rashford

Can score 40 goals in a season

Man Utd face Fulham on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? Marcus Rashford has been the standout player for Manchester United this season, having scored 30 goals in 54 appearances in all competitions and provided 11 assists. He is one of the key reasons why the Red Devils managed to secure a Champions League spot this season.

Yet, Ten Hag believes that there is scope for improvement in the attacker's game and that he can score 40 goals a season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to manutd.com, Ten Hag said: "The first part I think, yeah. With Marcus, there's a lot of room for improvement in his game and I'm convinced he could score even more. I think when you take for instance the last ten games he didn't score so many goals, I think only two or three. He can improve but I'm happy.

"Where he was last season and what he did now and that he brings himself back. We supported him where we could, with the way we play but also in his mental mindset. So we are happy with that. But yeah, we have to push for more and I'm sure he's capable to score 40 goals in a season. And to also make, for him, the next step."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The English international's contract expires at the end of the 2023-24 season and the club is hopeful that he will sign a new long-term deal very soon. The attacker returned to action against Chelsea during the midweek for the first time since getting injured against West Ham on May 7.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARCUS RASHFORD? Ten Hag is likely to put Rashford in the starting lineup against Fulham on Sunday in the Premier League which would give him some match practice before the Red Devils' FA Cup final against Manchester City on June 3.