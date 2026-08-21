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Premier League
team-logoManchester City
Etihad Stadium
team-logoSunderland
Book Manchester City vs Sunderland Tickets
Rob Norcup

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How to get Manchester City vs Sunderland tickets: Hospitality packages, 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information & more

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Premier League
Manchester City
Sunderland

How to buy tickets for the Premier League match between Manchester City and Sunderland, including fixture information

Not seen Manchester City in live action this season yet? Don't fret, you get another opportunity this September, before the International break kicks in. City take on Sunderland in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, September 19.

Manchester City vs Sunderland TicketsBook now

Booking tickets for the Sunderland clash, gives you the chance of seeing some of Manchester City's glittering new summer signings close up, including Ayyoub Bouaddi. City recently forked out £80+ million for the highly-touted Moroccan youngster, who impressed on the global stage during FIFA World Cup 2026.

Sunderland suffered one of their heaviest away defeats of the 2025/26 campaign, when they visited the Etihad last season. They were 3-0 down after 65 minutes, with City cruising to victory with goals from Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol and Phil Foden.

Will Manchester City produce another dominant performance? Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Manchester City vs Sunderland, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Manchester City Hospitality PackagesBook now

When is the Manchester City vs Sunderland Premier League fixture?

Manchester City vs Sunderland takes place at the Etihad Stadium (Manchester) on Saturday, September 19, with a scheduled 3pm BST kick-off.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 5
Etihad Stadium

How to buy Manchester City vs Sunderland Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Manchester City vs Sunderland TicketsBook now

How much do Manchester City vs Sunderland Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

MCI

MCI - Form

INT
L1-1
KLA
W1-3
ATM
W3-1
ARS
L3-0
BOU
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SUN

SUN - Form

LEE
L1-0
WRE
W1-0
RCL
W0-2
REN
W2-1
IPS
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Manchester CityDrawSunderland
4
1
0
Premier League
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
0
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
0
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
3
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
0
FT
Premier League
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
0
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
FT
Premier League
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
0
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
FT
8Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

Team news & squads

Manchester City vs Sunderland Probable lineups

Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Formation
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN

Manager

  • E. Maresca

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
110040+43
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
110030+33
W
3
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
110030+33
W
4
EvertonEvertonEVE
110020+23
W
5
Hull CityHull CityHUL
110020+23
W
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
110032+13
W
7
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
110021+13
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110021+13
W
9
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
110010+13
W
10
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
10102201
D
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
10102201
D
12
FulhamFulhamFUL
100123-10
L
13
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
100112-10
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
100112-10
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
100101-10
L
16
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
100102-20
L
17
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
100102-20
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
100103-30
L
19
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
100103-30
L
20
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
100104-40
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation
Manchester City Hospitality PackagesBook now

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