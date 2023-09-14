'I don’t see a better candidate' - Liverpool told the perfect successor to Jurgen Klopp by former midfielder Danny Murphy

Danny Murphy thinks Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is the "perfect" choice to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager.

WHAT HAPPENED? Following Germany's humiliating 4-1 loss to Japan on Sunday, Hansi Flick was fired as the team's head coach, making history as the first manager ever to be sacked by the German national team. As a result, Klopp, who will mark his eighth anniversary on Merseyside in October, has been touted as a potential replacement by the German media. Klopp's agent has rejected the claims and made it clear that his client would stay at Liverpool, where the manager has a contract that runs until 2026. However, the question of who would succeed the Reds' most recent manager has come up again in light of this week's events and former Liverpool man, Danny Murphy, thinks he has the answer.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I’ve got the answer, so I’m not worried about (Klopp leaving)," Murphy told talkSPORT. "I think De Zerbi is perfect. He’ll be ready then (to take over). I think he plays great football, he looks a strong character, he’s learning his trade in this league with Brighton and doing it superbly well. I don’t see a better candidate."

"Things change in football really quickly. So, the flavour of the month might be someone else this time next year," said the former England international. "But I think he’s (De Zerbi) the real deal. There is something about him. After meeting him as well, (I can say) he’s got real gravitas. A real presence. And I love the way his teams play."

"But I can't see Klopp going for some time yet. He’s got this new influx of players, and he seems enthused by Liverpool’s start (to the season) and the promising start of some of the new signings."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Prior to moving to the AMEX Stadium, where he took the position of the departing Graham Potter who was headed to Chelsea, De Zerbi spent time with the Ukrainian powerhouse Shakhtar Donetsk. De Zerbi then moved to the Premier League and guided Brighton into the Europa League last season.

WHAT NEXT? It is very unlikely that Klopp will leave the job at Liverpool any time soon, or at least till the end of his current contract in 2026.