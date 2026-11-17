Share Follow GOAL on Google

Chelsea starlet Estevao has admitted that his lack of consistent playing time at Stamford Bridge has been a source of frustration this season. The Brazilian teenager recently found his rhythm on the international stage, but his club future remains a major talking point as European giants circle.

Advertisement

Frustration at the Bridge for Brazilian wonderkid

The 19-year-old sensation has endured a stop-start beginning to the current campaign under the guidance of Xabi Alonso. Despite high expectations surrounding his arrival in West London, Estevao has managed only a single start in the Premier League this term. That solitary starting appearance came against Manchester United on October 31, where he caught the eye during a 2-0 victory, but he has largely found himself limited to cameo roles or left on the bench entirely. This was evidenced most recently when he was omitted from the squad during the Carabao Cup penalty shootout loss to Liverpool, a decision that sparked discussion regarding his immediate role in the squad.

Alonso has previously attempted to downplay concerns regarding the winger's development and squad standing, publicly stating that the youngster will have his moment as the fixture list intensifies. However, reports continue to suggest that the former Palmeiras talent is becoming increasingly disillusioned with his peripheral status at Chelsea.

After being restricted to a half-time substitute appearance in a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, the teenager took advantage of the international break to demonstrate his quality, contributing a goal and two assists during Brazil's emphatic 7-0 victory against Singapore in Southeast Asia.

Ancelotti earns praise as Estevao shines for Brazil

Away from the tactical constraints of Stamford Bridge, Estevao appeared rejuvenated while representing his country. Following his clinical display at the National Stadium, the winger was vocal about the psychological boost provided by Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti. Speaking to the media, the attacker highlighted the stark contrast between his involvement for the Selecao and his current situation in England. ‘I’m very happy to have received the minutes in the friendlies,’ he explained to ESPN Brasil.

Advertisement Advertisement

The teenager’s comments suggest a growing desire for the same level of responsibility in the Premier League that he currently enjoys on the global stage. Estevao emphasised that the squad remains focused on their own collective progress despite the external noise that often surrounds the five-time world champions. ‘We think about ourselves, what we can do better… whether the stadium will be full or not, we think about doing our part so that we can improve,’ he added.

Related Topics

Silence on PSG links as Leeds test looms

Getty Images

While his playing time at Chelsea is a primary concern, the winger’s long-term future has also come under the microscope. Recent speculation has linked French champions Paris Saint-Germain with a potential move for the Brazilian, who is reportedly considering his future due to his lack of action.

When confronted with these rumours following the Singapore clash, Estevao opted for a playful rather than definitive response. According to SportsCenter Brasil, the attacker simply smiled and replied, ‘Bye, guys,’ before departing the mixed zone, effectively avoiding any further scrutiny regarding a possible switch to Ligue 1.

Advertisement

The focus now returns to domestic duties as Chelsea prepare for a crucial home fixture against Leeds United this Saturday. For Alonso, the challenge will be managing the expectations of one of the world's most exciting young talents while maintaining a balanced side that can climb the Premier League table.