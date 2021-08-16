'I am not a robot' - Van Dijk delivers fitness update after Premier League return for Liverpool

The Dutch defender returned to the top-flight for the first time since October 2020, with victory over Norwich

Virgil van Dijk has delivered an update on his fitness after coming through a first Premier League outing in 10 months, with the Liverpool looking to curb expectations by pointing out that he is not "a robot".

The Netherlands international has taken a long road to recovery since suffering knee ligament damage during the Merseyside derby with Everton in October 2020.

He reached the end of that path during a meeting with Norwich on Saturday as the Reds eased to a 3-0 win at Carrow Road, but Van Dijk is aware that it is going to take more than one outing against newly-promoted opponents in order for him to get back to his best.

What has been said?

Asked for an update on how he feels after coming through 90 minutes against the Canaries, Van Dijk told reporters: "Being back is not the closing of a chapter.

"It is still getting there. I wanted to be out there. I wanted to be playing from the first match because I feel I need it and it will improve me. From my point of view, knowing my own body, there are plenty of things to improve but I am not a robot.

"I cannot be back to 100 per cent immediately. The thing is I have played and the first one was very emotional and very tough for many reasons. You visualise the game so many times in your head before you actually play.

"I was tired because of everything around the game. It was sort of like a hurdle. I had to get over that, I felt like then it will come again. So that is what happened in my point of view.

"I kept training well and felt confident in my knee. It's been a tough road but I am just happy to be out there again."

Are Liverpool improving as a collective?

Van Dijk slotted seamlessly back into Jurgen Klopp's plans, having made his return to action in pre-season, and will be delighted to have secured another clean sheet.

Liverpool looked more like their old selves in Norfolk, having struggled for consistency amid a flurry of injury problems last season, and will feel as though they are heading in the right direction.

It is, however, still very early days in 2021-22 and Van Dijk will not be carried away by a solitary success.

He added: "To win the first game 3-0 is something we will sign for, but if you look at the game critically, there is a lot to improve. It is the start of the season and we will improve. That is how we hopefully get better and we will give it a go next week (against Burnley).

"I am proud of myself and proud of the people who helped me, like my wife and kids, and at the club. The first step is to get match fitness and be back to my best - but I am not a robot. I need games, time and repetition. I'm just lucky we have a fantastic manager who helps me."

