Leeds United welcome Manchester United to Elland Road in the Premier League today, with both sides chasing important objectives at opposite ends of the table. Leeds, currently 16th on the Premier League table, come into the fixture buoyed by an encouraging run of form and looking good for a positive result.

Daniel Farke’s side has shown growing resilience in recent weeks, going unbeaten for the entire month of December, having played six matches. A resilient defensive display at Anfield, earning a 0–0 draw with Liverpool, has boosted the team’s confidence, and they will hope to continue riding their wave of momentum. The Whites have been solid at home in front of their fans, with few defeats and a combative shape that is hard to penetrate.

Ruben Amorim’s United have the tough task of attempting to break Leeds’ recent positive run, as they arrive eager to get back to winning ways. The Red Devils' form has been a bit patchy — solid at times but prone to defensive errors and dropped points, like the 1–1 draw with struggling Wolves last time out. They will know that a win against The Whites away from home would see them climb into the top five, tightening their push for European qualification.

Amorim, though, will have to do without a number of key players, with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Bryan Mbeumo, Matthijs de Ligt, and Amad Diallo all unavailable. Nevertheless, United still carries a threat and will look to exploit any spaces left by Leeds’ aggressive approach. As ever, when these two meet, form and league position can quickly become secondary. Pride, passion, and rivalry take centre stage, and with both sides needing points for different reasons, this clash has all the ingredients to be another classic.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Leeds vs Manchester United, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Leeds vs Manchester United kick-off time

Today's game between Leeds and Manchester United will kick off at 7:30 am ET and 12:30 pm GMT.

