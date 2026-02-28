Man City are typically hitting their stride at the business end of a Premier League season. Next up for them is a trip to relegation-threatened Leeds.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Leeds vs Man City, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Leeds vs Manchester City kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Elland Road

Leeds vs Manchester City will kick off on 28 Feb 2026 at 12:30 EST and 17:30 GMT.

Match preview

We've seen this movie before. Man City, champions in six of the last eight Premier League seasons, are desperate to reclaim the crown they lost to Liverpool last term. After an uncharacteristically sloppy first half of the campaign, Pep Guardiola's side is hitting its stride with four consecutive league wins since a defeat to Man United on 17 January. Norwegian goal-machine Erling Haaland, born in Leeds, will need no extra motivation to help his side claw themselves back to within two points of leaders Arsenal.

Getty Images

The Peacocks have been difficult to beat, only losing two of their last 16 matches across all competitions since a 3-2 defeat to City in November. However, eight matches in that sequence of 16 have been drawn matches in the Premier League. They've also recorded stalemates in their last three outings inside 90 minutes.

Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

In-form Noah Okafor misses out for Leeds with a hamstring injury picked up last week.

Jeremy Doku hasn't played for City since an injury against Galatasaray in January, but is nearing a return. Long-term absentees Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic are still out.

City playmaker Rayan Cherki ranks second in the league with 14 big chances created.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

