'His wage demands were god-like' - Bayern Munich once held Ibrahimovic talks, reveals Hoeness

The Bundesliga champions once wanted the Swedish striker and held negotiations, however, they broke down and he never moved to Germany

Bayern Munich were previously interested in signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic and even held contract talks with the striker, claims honorary president Uli Hoeness.

Hoeness, a veteran of the Bayern boardroom, says the German champions were keen on a move for the Swedish superstar - only to be put off my his exorbitant wage demands.

Ibrahimovic has played for some of the biggest clubs from across Europe, but has never featured in the Bundesliga, with the breakdown of a move to Bayern preventing him from testing himself in the German league.

What did Hoeness say?

Speaking as a pundit on RTL's coverage of Germany's 3-0 2022 World Cup qualifying victory over Iceland, Hoeness said: "He's a great player, but his demands were also god-like. We were interested once, but didn't even get to the main course."

Would Ibrahimovic have succeeded in the Bundesliga?

Given his trail of goals and trophies across the continent, it is fair to assume that Ibrahimovic would have found success with Bayern Munich.

Ibrahimovic's career path has seen him play for Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, AC Milan, PSG, Manchester United and LA Galaxy, with his haul of honours including La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Eredivisie, FIFA Club World Cup and Europa League titles.

Even now, at the age of 39, he is proving to be one of Europe's deadliest strikers, with 17 goals in 23 appearances in all competitions.

