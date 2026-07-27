Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Premier League
team-logoEverton
Hill Dickinson Stadium
team-logoCrystal Palace
Book Everton vs Crystal Palace Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get Everton vs Crystal Palace tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Premier League
Everton
Crystal Palace

Check out how you could be heading to the Hill Dickinson for Everton's EPL opener

Everton kick off their Premier League campaign on home turf, at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday, August 22. Crystal Palace, under the guidance of new boss, Pierre Sage, are the Toffees' opening opponents.

Everton vs Crystal Palace TicketsBook now

Those supporters who piled into the Hill Dickinson last season were treated to some mouth-watering encounters. 3+ goals were scored in each of the last four Premier League matches played there and Everton fans will be expecting more of the same over the coming months, with hopefully plenty of home wins to boot.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Everton vs Crystal Palace, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Everton vs Crystal Palace Premier League fixture?

Everton vs Crystal Palace kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday, August 22, 2026, at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 1
Hill Dickinson Stadium

How to buy Everton vs Crystal Palace Premier League tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Everton vs Crystal Palace TicketsBook now

How much do Everton vs Crystal Palace Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

EVE

EVE - Form

SUN
L1-3
TOT
L1-0
DUF
W0-4
BOL
D0-0
STK
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
CRY

CRY - Form

RAY
W1-0
SWI
W5-1
BRO
L3-0
FAM
W0-0
RCL
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

EvertonDrawCrystal Palace
3
2
0
Premier League
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
2
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
2
FT
Premier League
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
2
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
1
FT
Premier League
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
1
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
2
FT
Premier League
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
2
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
1
FT
Premier League
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
1
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
1
FT
9Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored5/5

Team news & squads

Everton vs Crystal Palace Probable lineups

Everton crest
Everton
EVE
Formation
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY

Manager

  • D. Moyes

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
00000000
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
00000000
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
00000000
5
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000000
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
00000000
7
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
00000000
8
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
9
EvertonEvertonEVE
00000000
10
FulhamFulhamFUL
00000000
11
Hull CityHull CityHUL
00000000
12
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
00000000
13
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
00000000
14
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
15
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
00000000
16
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
17
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
00000000
18
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
00000000
19
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
00000000
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
00000000
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google