Conte in advanced talks to take Tottenham job

Spurs are also attempting to bring in former Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici as they look to improve on a seventh-placed finish

Antonio Conte is in advanced talks to take over as head coach at Tottenham Goal Italy can confirm.

The Italian left his role as Inter boss after winning the Serie A title in the 2020-21 season and it appears he will now be heading back to the Premier League following a two-year spell with Chelsea back in 2016.

It is also understood that former Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is in discussions with Spurs, with the 48-year-old having previously worked with Conte at Juve.

What's the latest?

Former Inter boss Conte, who left the Nerazzurri after securing the Serie A title, is now looking at returning to England and is in advanced discussions with Tottenham.

Spurs are looking for a new manager after sacking Jose Mourinho, with Ryan Mason having only been given the job on a temporary basis until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Another former Chelsea boss, Maurizio Sarri, was also in the frame to take over at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Conte, a Premier League title winner during his time in charge at Stamford Bridge, is the preferred choice.

More to follow...