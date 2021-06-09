Chelsea make contact over Haaland and Hakimi as they step up summer transfer efforts

The Blues could pay more than £200m ($283m) for two players this summer as they aim to make a statement in the market

Chelsea have made contact with clubs and agents as they aim for a double summer deal of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Inter full-back Achraf Hakimi.

Any deal for Haaland would not only break Chelsea's club record and wage structure but would also see Premier League records fall, with his agent Mino Raiola to earn a sizeable agent's fee.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will make the move now when there's less competition, or wait until the price drops in 2022 when a variable release clause based on performances is expected to see him leave for a price nearer £70 million ($99m).

What about Hakimi?

Chelsea are willing to match Paris Saint-Germain's £56.1 million ($79m) reported approach. However, Hakimi is valued by Inter at £68.8m (€80m/$96m).

His agent Alejandro Camano played down links to the Paris club to FCinter1908, but admitted that the Moroccan's future is in doubt.

He said: “There is no negotiation underway with PSG, at the moment there is nothing. He is fine with Inter. Am I optimistic about him remaining at the club? This is difficult to say.”

Chelsea and Haaland

Chelsea have found themselves having to massage feelings between them and both Raiola and Dortmund to do the deal, as they do not have a close relationship with agent or club.

They are one of the few clubs that can afford Haaland in this transfer market, along with Manchester City, who seem unwilling to pay over £100 million ($145m) for a player.

Inter would prefer to sell Hakimi rather than Chelsea's alternative target Romelu Lukaku, who has been considered instead of Haaland.

Tottenham's Harry Kane has also reiterated his desire to leave his boyhood club this summer but would rather move to one of the Manchester sides than Spurs' local rivals. The north Londoners' chairman Daniel Levy would likely also block his departure to Stamford Bridge.

Which strikers could leave Chelsea?

The talk of incoming players will disrupt several of Chelsea's Champions League winning team and send messages to those in their loan group and academy.

Chelsea are open to selling Tammy Abraham but they have initially asked for £40 million ($57m) which has risked pricing out interested clubs including West Ham and Leicester City.

Olivier Giroud has had a one-year extension clause activated on his expiring deal but remains intent on pushing for a move, with AC Milan previously keen to sign him on a free transfer.

Michy Batshauyi has seen Leeds United lose interest over a transfer, with the Blues asking for around £15m ($21m).

Youngster Armando Broja is likely to be among players who get the chance to impress Thomas Tuchel in pre-season after a year on loan at Vitesse.

Tino Livramento has been contacted by AC Milan but Aston Villa are among clubs that seem more viable options for the young full-back, whose future could be thrown into doubt by signing Hakimi.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is rumoured to be attracting renewed interest from Bayern Munich, but any move is off the table unless Chelsea opt to sell him. For now, no such conversation has been had.

