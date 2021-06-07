The USMNT captain was one of several heroes in the CONCACAF Nations League final win over Mexico

Christian Pulisic said Sunday's CONCACAF Nations League triumph over Mexico was the perfect way to end his season as the Chelsea star lifted another trophy just eight days after winning the Champions League.

Pulisic scored the winning penalty in the second half of extra time, leading the U.S. to a 3-2 win over rivals Mexico to win the inaugural final.

As captain, Pulisic was able to lift his first international trophy following one of the more chaotic games in this rivalry's history

What did Pulisic have to say?

"It's just the perfect way to end the year, honestly," he told CBS after the game. "I'm so proud. I'm so proud of this group, and we needed everyone today and it was a phenomenal performance."

He added: "We're so proud and we still have a long way to go but we're happy with this."

'I said I'm just going to put this top bins'

Pulisic's big moment came in the 114th minute with the score 2-2. After splitting two Mexico defenders with a run into the box, the Chelsea star was dragged down, prompting a VAR review.

During that VAR review, Mexico boss Gerardo 'Tata' Martino was sent off and, following a lengthy delay, the penalty was eventually awarded.

Despite that delay, Pulisic wasn't flustered as he smashed his spot-kick into the upper right-hand corner past Guillermo Ochoa, Mexico's hero in the shootout win over Costa Rica on Thursday.

"I said I'm gonna go out swinging and I'm just going put this top bins and I did," he said after the game.

Immediately after scoring, Pulisic darted towards the corner flag to celebrate with his teammates, taking his shirt off in the process. Once there, the USMNT were pelted with projectiles from fans in attendance, with Pulisic making a shushing motion towards the crowd.

Pulisic's goal wasn't the final heroics on the day, as substitute goalkeeper Ethan Horvath proved to be the true hero.

Entering the game in the second half to replace Zack Steffen, Horvath made several key saves with none bigger than his 120th-minute penalty stop, as he pushed away what would have been an equaliser from Andres Guardado to seal the USMNT victory.

"I knew he was gonna save it," Pulisic said. "I was so confident in him. He does such a great job on penalties and I knew that, so I was confident."

