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Rob Norcup

The cheapest World Cup tickets 2026: A breakdown of average prices including Netherlands, Algeria, group stages & more

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Check out all the latest World Cup news, including which match tickets are the least expensive

We are now counting down the weeks, rather than the months, until the first ball is kicked in earnest at the World Cup 2026 in North America.

Unsurprisingly, demand for World Cup 2026 match tickets is very high, particularly for certain encounters, such as when the host nations play. However, there will be seats available at certain matches, especially during the group phase, that may be slightly easier to access.

Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including where you can find the cheapest tickets.

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Ranked: What are the cheapest World Cup 2026 tickets right now?

Based on current resale listings, early FIFA pricing estimates, and the lowest publicly available, here are the cheapest World Cup 2026 tickets currently on the market.

Prices are subject to change due to dynamic pricing and ongoing demand.

RankMatch (Date)VenueAverage price rangeTickets
#1Paraguay vs Australia (June 18)Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara)$140+Tickets
#2Saudi Arabia vs Cape Verde (June 26)NRG Stadium (Houston)$163+Tickets
#3Austria vs Jordan (June 16)Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara)$177+Tickets
#4Jordan vs Algeria (June 22)Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara)$182+Tickets
#5Austria vs Algeria (June 27)Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)$192+Tickets
#6Uzbekistan vs DR Congo (June 23)Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)$196+Tickets
#7Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar (June 24)Lumen Field (Seattle)$213+Tickets
#8Ivory Coast vs Curacao (June 25)Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)$225+Tickets
#9Czech Republic vs South Africa (June 18)Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)$226+Tickets
#10Egypt vs Iran (June 26)Lumen Field (Seattle)$250+Tickets

Note: Ticket prices fluctuate regularly due to dynamic pricing and resale demand. Rankings reflect the highest publicly referenced prices at the time of writing and may change closer to the tournament.

What are the cheapest teams to follow at the World Cup 2026?

Average World Cup match ticket prices currently differ greatly from team to team.

The difference between the cheapest and most expensive stems from several factors, including host nation premium, market-based pricing, and the match venue.

The following sides appear twice in the top-10 ranked matches with the cheapest tickets:

Netherlands

You’d expect to pay top dollar to see one of the marquee European sides in World Cup action, but that’s not the case across the board. Despite finishing as tournament runners-up on three occasions in the past, the Netherlands World Cup tickets this summer are surprisingly low.

The Netherlands’ matches against Japan, Tunisia, and an unknown European nation (Ukraine, Sweden, Poland, or Albania) are scheduled for high-capacity venues in the United States, which helps keep prices down and more competitive. 

Their match-ups also aren’t headline-grabbers on paper, like some other group encounters. For example, the fact that some matches will feature Lionel Messi (Argentina) or Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), who are playing in their final World Cups, will drive prices up.

DateFixtureLocationAverage PriceTickets
Sun Jun 14Netherlands vs. Japan (3pm CT)AT&T Stadium (Arlington)$295Tickets
Sat Jun 20Netherlands vs. Sweden (12pm CT)NRG Stadium (Houston)$320Tickets
Thu Jun 25Tunisia vs. Netherlands (6pm CT)Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)$280Tickets

Algeria

Algeria may be making its fifth appearance at the World Cup in the summer, but it has not been at the global Finals since 2014. Average prices are from $300 upwards. 

They open up against the defending World Cup champions, Argentina, at Arrowhead Stadium, and demand for tickets is high, as it is for all encounters involving Messi & Co.

However, following that match-up, demand dips for Algeria World Cup tickets, as they take on Jordan and Austria in Santa Clara and Kansas City, respectively. 

For those Desert Warriors fans who missed out on tickets for their opener, it gives them a better chance to see their team in action at a lower cost.

DateFixtureLocationAverage PriceTickets
Tue Jun 16Argentina vs. Algeria (8pm CT)Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)$360Tickets
Mon Jun 22Jordan vs. Algeria (8pm PT)Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara)$220Tickets
Sat Jun 27Algeria vs. Austria (9pm CT)Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)$240Tickets

Other sides that rank low on the World Cup average ticket price ladder include:

What is the World Cup 2026 pricing?

When looking to purchase World Cup tickets, you must be prepared for a big variation in prices. 

FIFA previously announced that, with dynamic pricing in place, although tickets started as low as $60 for some of the early group-stage matches, they may rise to as high as $6,730 for the Final. Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket releases/sales phases. 

StageTicket price range
Group Stage (excl. host nations)$60 - $620
Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735
Round of 32$105 - $750
Round of 16$170 - $980 
Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775
Semi-finals $420 - $3,295
Final$2,030 - $7,875

How to get World Cup 2026 tickets

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

  • The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
  • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
  • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

Can you get World Cup 2026 resale tickets?

If you are looking for a secure way to resell/exchange your FIFA World Cup 26 tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace is the official channel for doing so. The Marketplace opened in October and be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American, and international residents, while the FIFA Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA) is intended for residents of Mexico.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically, often closer to matchdays. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

Secondary marketplaces, such as StubHub, will also have World Cup 2026 ticket availability.

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When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. 

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations. 

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

  • Canada: Toronto and Vancouver
  • Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey
  • United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, East Rutherford (New Jersey), Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

In June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:

CountryStadium (City)Capacity
CanadaBC Place (Vancouver) 48,821 
 BMO Field (Toronto) 72,766 
MexicoEstadio Banorte (Mexico City) 48,821 
 Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) 44,330 
 Estadio BBVA (Monterrey) 50,113 
United StatesMercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) 67,382 
 Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) 63,815 
 AT&T Stadium (Dallas) 70,122 
 NRG Stadium, Houston 68,311 
 Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) 67,513 
 SoFi Stadium, Inglewood69,650 
 Hard Rock Stadium, Miami 64,091 
 MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford78,576 
 Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia 65,827 
 Levi's Stadium, San Francisco 69,391 
 Lumen Field, Seattle 65,123

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Frequently asked questions

Supporters have had a number of opportunities to purchase official World Cup tickets and will do again, via the FIFA site, between now and the big kick-off in June. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw (December/January), there will also be a ‘Last-Minute Sales Phase’ closer to the tournament (early April).
During this fourth and final official sales window any remaining tickets will be available to be purchased on a first come, first-served basis. FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released or for which games, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.
To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

If you are looking for a secure way to resell/exchange your FIFA World Cup 26 tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace is the official channel for doing so. The Marketplace opened in October and be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents, while the FIFA Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA) is intended for residents of Mexico.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically, often closer to matchdays. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.Secondary resellers, such as StubHub, will also have World Cup 2026 ticket availability.

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 2026, as there will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. Please note that FIFA.com/tickets is the official and preferred sales hub for purchasing FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets. Purchasing tickets through the FIFA site, ensures you receive legitimate tickets and access to all available options.

MetLife Stadium is a multi-purpose venue at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which is 5 miles west of New York City. The stadium opened in 2010, replacing Giants Stadium, and serves as the regular home for the New York Giants and New York Jets of NFL-fame.

MetLife Stadium is well versed in hosting football/soccer matches, having staged games during various tournaments in the past, including the CONCACAF Gold Cup (2011 & 2015) and Copa America (2024). It prepared for staging the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final, by holding the FIFA Club World Cup Final earlier this year, with Chelsea taking on Paris Saint-Germain in front of a crowd of 81,118.

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