The Boston Celtics will face off against the Los Angeles Lakers to open the highly anticipated NBA game on December 5, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Los Angeles Lakers score 119.2 points per game on average, somewhat more than the Boston Celtics' 116.7 points per game. Boston, however, has more rebounds per game (44.2) as opposed to the Lakers (40.8).

Los Angeles leads Boston by a slim margin with 25.7 assists per game as opposed to Boston's 24.4. The Lakers average 3.8 blocks per game, compared to the Celtics' 5.4.

Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and tip-off time

The Boston Celtics will take on the Los Angeles Lakers in an epic NBA game on December 5, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date December 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers live on:

Streaming service: Amazon Prime US

Streaming the game with a VPN

Boston Celtics team news

Neemias Queta averages 8.2 rebounds per game, with 3.2 coming from the offensive board and 5.0 coming from the defense.

Derrick White averages 5.3 assists in 33.1 minutes per game while averaging just 1.5 turnovers.

Payton Pritchard is shooting 45.2% from the field and averaging 17.1 points, 4.7 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Boston Celtics injuries

Player I njury I njury status SF, Jaylen Brown Illness Out PF, Jayson Tatum Achilles injury Out

Los Angeles Lakers team news

Deandre Ayton is shooting a remarkable 71.2% from the floor, scoring 15.8 points per game, and pulling down 8.6 rebounds.

Rui Hachimura has a strong shooting efficiency of 54.2% and contributes 14.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

LeBron James is shooting 46.0% from the field and averaging 15.2 points, 7.2 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles Lakers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Luka Doncic Personal Out PG, Marcus Smart Back injury Out

Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers head-to-head record

The Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers have faced each other evenly in the last five head-to-head games, with both teams winning at different points. The Celtics won 111-101 in their most recent encounter on March 09, 2025, demonstrating excellent defensive control in the closing minutes of the game. The Lakers demonstrated their ability to take control when their offense worked by winning 117-96 on January 24, 2025, and 114-105 on February 02, 2024.

Boston demonstrated their ability to compete in high-pressure finishes with two noteworthy victories in late and early 2023, including a 126-115 victory on December 26, 2023, and a close 125-121 victory on January 29, 2023.

This history suggests that the forthcoming game may be quite competitive, since both sides have demonstrated the ability to win decisively or draw close games. As a result, momentum and execution in the last moments are likely to be decisive.

Date Results Mar 09, 2025 Celtics 111-101 Lakers Jan 24, 2025 Lakers 117-96 Celtics Feb 02, 2024 Lakers 114-105 Celtics Dec 26, 2023 Celtics 126-115 Lakers Jan 29, 2023 Celtics 125-121 Lakers

