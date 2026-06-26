Goal.com
LiveVPN

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
World Cup
team-logoBrazil
Houston Stadium
team-logoJapan
Book Brazil vs Japan Tickets
Caitlin Casey

How to get Brazil vs Japan tickets: World Cup prices, Houston Stadium fixture information, last-minute sales & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
World Cup
Brazil
Japan

Brazil take on Japan next in the World Cup. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

A blockbuster heavyweight clash awaits in the World Cup 2026 Round of 32 as five-time champions Brazil go head-to-head with a formidable Japan side.

The Seleção marched confidently out of Group C, spearheaded by a scintillating Vinícius Júnior and firing on all cylinders as genuine tournament favorites.

However, they face a strict examination against Hajime Moriyasu’s disciplined Samurai Blue, who earned their knockout spot after navigating a highly competitive Group F.

Brazil vs Japan World Cup TicketsBook tickets

When is Brazil vs Japan World Cup kick-off?

Kick-off is set for Monday, June 29, at 12:00 PM local time at Houston Stadium in the USA.

How to buy Brazil vs Japan World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

  • The Last-Minute Sales Phase launched on April 1. This is not a lottery, tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
  • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
  • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.
Brazil vs Japan World Cup TicketsBook tickets

How much do Brazil vs Japan World Cup tickets cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates

Stage / Category

Official Price Range

Secondary Market Estimated Range

June 28 - July 3

Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues)

$225 – $540

$550 – $3,200 ($1,250)

June 28 - July 3

Round of 32 (Standard Venues)

$225 – $540

$400 – $2,800 ($1,134)

July 4 – July 7

Round of 16

$240 – $640

$650 – $4,200 ($1,518)

July 9 – July 11

Quarter-finals

$450 – $1,775

$850 – $5,500 ($2,348)

July 14 – July 15

Semi-finals

$930 – $3,295

$1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721)

July 18

Third Place Play-off

$250 – $800

$500 – $3,500 ($1,480)

July 19

FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium)

$1,490 – $7,875

$5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

Brazil vs Japan World Cup: Everything you need to know

Brazil vs Japan Form

BRA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

JPN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Brazil vs Japan: Recent Head-to-Head Record

BRA

Last 5 matches

JPN

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

14

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Brazil vs Japan Standings

Read more

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting