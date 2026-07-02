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Jordan v Argentina: Group J - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
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Rob Norcup

Argentina's route to the World Cup Final: Round of 32 match vs Cape Verde, bracket scenarios, fixtures & more information

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Where will the defending World Cup winners be playing and who might they face if they go all the way to the Final

Amazingly, no nation has successfully defended the World Cup crown since Brazil in 1962. However, reigning champions, Argentina, remain on course to emulate that feat at FIFA World Cup 2026 and it comes as no surprise that the legend that is, Lionel Messi, has been pulling the strings.

It's been plain sailing for Lionel Scaloni's La Albiceleste so far, and they were one of only three nations who won all their matches prior to the knockout phase. Messi netted goals in each of Argentina's group wins, becoming the top World Cup tournament goalscorer of all-time in the process.

Argentina now set their sights on Cape Verde, with their Round of 32 encounter taking place in Miami on Friday (July 3).

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Argentina World Cup 2026 fixtures and results

Date

Fixture (local KO time)

Venue

Final Score / Tickets

Tuesday, June 16

Argentina vs Algeria (8pm CDT)

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Argentina won 3-0

Monday, June 22

Argentina vs Austria (12pm CDT)

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Argentina won 2-0

Saturday, June 27

Jordan vs Argentina (9pm CDT)

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Argentina won 3-1

Friday, July 3

Argentina vs Cape Verde (6pm ET)

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

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Argentina's path to the World Cup 2026 Final

As Argentina finished top of Group J, these are the following dates, times and venues where and when they will be playing, if they manage to progress to the World Cup Final on July 19.

If Argentina beat Cape Verde in the Round of 32, they will face either Australia or Egypt in Atlanta during the Round of 16. La Albiceleste are currently on a 9-game unbeaten streak in World Cup tournament games, since their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in their group opener in 2022.

Following the Round of 16, it could be Switzerland or Colombia in the quarter-finals, Brazil/Mexico/England in the semi-finals and France/Spain/Portugal in the Final.

Date (local KO time)

Round

Venue

Possible Fixture

Tickets

July 3 (6pm ET)

Round of 32

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Argentina vs Cape Verde

Tickets

July 7 (12pm ET)

Round of 16

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Match 95: vs Australia or Egypt

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July 11 (8pm CDT)

Quarter-Finals

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Match 100: vs Winner Match 96

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July 15 (3pm CDT)

Semi-Finals

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Match 102: vs Winner Match 99

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July 19 (3pm ET)

Final

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

Match 104: vs Winner Match 101

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Group J - Final Standings

Rank

Team

Played

W

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Pts

Status

1st

Argentina

3

3

0

0

8

1

+7

9

Qualified

2nd

Austria

3

1

1

1

6

6

0

4

Qualified

3rd

Algeria

3

1

1

1

5

7

-2

4

Qualified

4th

Jordan

3

0

0

3

3

8

-5

0

Eliminated

How to buy Argentina World Cup tickets

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
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Argentina World Cup tickets: How much do they cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates

Stage / Category

Official Price Range

Secondary Market Estimated Range

June 28 - July 3

Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues)

$225 – $540

$550 – $3,200 ($1,250)

June 28 - July 3

Round of 32 (Standard Venues)

$225 – $540

$400 – $2,800 ($1,134)

July 4 – July 7

Round of 16

$240 – $640

$650 – $4,200 ($1,518)

July 9 – July 11

Quarter-finals

$450 – $1,775

$850 – $5,500 ($2,348)

July 14 – July 15

Semi-finals

$930 – $3,295

$1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721)

July 18

Third Place Play-off

$250 – $800

$500 – $3,500 ($1,480)

July 19

FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium)

$1,490 – $7,875

$5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

Who is in the Argentina World Cup 2026 Squad?

Here is the official 26-player squad representing Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2026:

Position

Player

Current Club

Goalkeepers

Emiliano Martínez

Aston Villa


Gerónimo Rulli

Olympique de Marseille


Juan Musso

Atlético de Madrid

Defenders

Cristian Romero

Tottenham Hotspur


Lisandro Martínez

Manchester United


Nicolás Otamendi

SL Benfica


Nahuel Molina

Atlético de Madrid


Nicolás Tagliafico

Olympique Lyonnais


Gonzalo Montiel

River Plate


Facundo Medina

Olympique de Marseille


Marcos Senesi

Tottenham Hotspur

Midfielders

Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool


Enzo Fernández

Chelsea


Rodrigo De Paul

Inter Miami


Leandro Paredes

Boca Juniors


Giovani Lo Celso

Real Betis


Exequiel Palacios

Bayer Leverkusen


Valentín Barco

RC Strasbourg

Forwards

Lionel Messi (captain)

Inter Miami


Julián Álvarez

Atlético de Madrid


Lautaro Martínez

Inter Milan


Thiago Almada

Atlético de Madrid


Nicolás González

Atlético de Madrid


Nico Paz

Como 1907


Giuliano Simeone

Atlético de Madrid


José Manuel López

SE Palmeiras

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Shop: Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

Reigning world champions Argentina have been playing in a fresh adidas home kit at at the FIFA World Cup 2026 that celebrates their greatest moments while looking firmly to the future. The classic white and sky-blue stripes return with a modern twist - a three-tone gradient effect inspired by the nation’s three World Cup wins in 1978, 1986 and 2022. A subtle “1896” detail on the back neck marks the founding year of the Argentine Football Association, while navy accents on the shoulders and cuffs give the design a bold, refined finish.

Shop Argentina kits at AdidasBuy Now

How to watch Argentina matches with a VPN

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online.

By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. You can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now


Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during FIFA World Cup 2026. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

With his six goals already scored at FIFA World Cup 2026, Lionel Messi has now netted 19 times at five different World Cups (2006, 2014, 2018, 2022 & 2026). He had also made the most appearances at World Cup Finals for Argentina with 29 in total, which is eight more than Diego Maradona.

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

Germany – 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)

Italy - 4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)

Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)

France - 2 (1998, 2018)

Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

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