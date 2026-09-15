How to get AC Milan vs Inter Milan tickets: Derby della Madonnina prices, fixture information & more

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What is the Derby della Madonnina: AC Milan vs Inter Milan?

The Derby della Madonnina is the fierce crosstown football rivalry between AC Milan and FC Internazionale Milano, named after the gold Madonnina statue atop the Duomo di Milano.

As one of the most celebrated fixtures in world sport, it pits two of Europe's most decorated clubs against each other inside the exact same stadium.

Both teams share the iconic San Siro (officially named Stadio Giuseppe Meazza), a 75,000-seat stadium that shifts its identity based on who holds official home-team status.

During derby days, AC Milan’s hardcore ultras occupy the Curva Sud, while Inter’s supporters command the Curva Nord, filling the arena with massive choreography (tifosi displays) and smoke flares.

When is AC Milan vs Inter Serie A kick-off?

AC Milan vs Inter kicks off at San Siro in Milano.

Serie A - Game Week 10 31 Oct 2026 - 15:45 San Siro

AC Milan vs Inter Serie A: Everything you need to know

AC Milan vs Inter Form

Milan have recorded two wins, two draws and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw at home to Lazio in Serie A, following an earlier 1-1 draw against Juventus. Prior to those stalemates, Milan won back-to-back league games against Venezia (2-0) and Torino (1-2 away). Across the five matches, Milan have scored ten goals and conceded five, with their only defeat coming against Manchester United in a pre-season friendly.

Inter have won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Serie A win over Napoli on September 5, a game they won after trailing 2-0. They also beat Cagliari (1-0) and Monza (4-1) in the league. Their only defeat in this run was a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League on September 8. Inter have scored eleven goals and conceded six across these five outings.

AC Milan vs Inter: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-0 to Milan at San Siro in Serie A on March 8, 2026. Before that, Inter beat Milan 1-0 at San Siro in November 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings — which include two Coppa Italia ties and a pre-season friendly — Milan have won two, Inter have won one, and two matches have ended level.