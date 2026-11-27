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Unai Emery has offered a detailed explanation regarding Alejandro Garnacho's recent lack of involvement at Aston Villa, insisting the winger's attitude remains exemplary despite his exclusion from matchday squads. The Villa boss also moved to silence mounting speculation over a potential January exit for the youngster, stressing that his focus remains firmly on the pitch.

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Emery clarifies Garnacho squad absence

Emery has opened up on the current status of Garnacho, who has found himself on the periphery of the first team in recent weeks. "Garnacho is training very well. His attitude is fantastic," he explained during his pre-match press conference.

"He was struggling at the beginning of the season because he was not fit. Now he is fit. He's training good but as well, the team was progressing, now is progressing, and when he is not involved in the squad it is because I have to choose with other players as well. He has my respect first as a person and second as a player, but he is not involved for this reason. But football can change. We are playing matches so I will need players. Now he's not but he is working well. He is at the level that at the beginning we were expecting," he said.

January transfer talk dismissed

The lack of minutes for the talented wide man has naturally sparked rumours that he could seek a move away from Villa Park when the transfer window reopens in the new year. However, Emery refused to be drawn into discussions regarding the club's winter strategy, preferring to keep the spotlight on the immediate challenges facing his side in the Premier League.

When pressed on a potential mid-season departure, Emery responded: "It is November, of course there is a transfer window in January, but we are not thinking about the transfer window in January. Me especially. I can't speak about how it will be in the next transfer window. The club is running it. I am only focused on each match."

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"But again, he is much, much better, practicing every day with a very good attitude. So for me that is very important, firstly for him, and for us. So, keep going, keep moving forward, as a team, himself as a player, and we will see." These comments followed a period where the winger was notably left out of Aston Villa's squad against Galatasaray.

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Seeking offensive balance at Portman Road

Beyond individual personnel issues, Emery is tasked with snapping a six-game winless streak across all competitions as Villa prepare to face Ipswich Town. While the side has proven difficult to beat in league play, a lack of clinical edge in the final third has seen them drop points in matches they previously might have won.

"We are building now our structure, trying to reinforce us feeling comfortable in our style of playing. We are trying to dominate possession and feel comfortable with the ball. Sometimes we lack producing offensively but in this step, I think we are feeling good. Now, how we can after feeling good in this way, we need offensively something more," Emery noted.

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Turning his attention to the opposition, he added: "Gary O'Neil is an experienced and successful coach. He is very competitive. It does not surprise me how they are competing, they have a good style. They are competing fantastic. At home they are feeling strong and with their supporters confident. Tactically they have a very good structure. O'Neil has my massive respect."