LIVE SCORES
NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Dream Teams
Video
Major League Soccer
1 - 3
FT
Brian White
77'
Dejan Joveljic
56'
Joseph Paintsil
80'
Diego Fagundez
82'
(HT 0-0) (FT 1-3)
Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments