First Division A
team-logo
5 - 1
FT
team-logo
A. Khalaili 4'P. David 14'F. Ivanovic 45' + 3' (pen), 87'K. Machida 71'
G. Kerk 37'
(HT 3-1) (FT 5-1)

Union St.Gilloise vs Royal AntwerpResults & stats,