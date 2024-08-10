Eredivisie
team-logo
5 - 1
FT
team-logo
Johan Bakayoko 9'Jerdy Schouten 28'Malik Tillman 37'Hirving Lozano 72', 79'
Richard van der Venne 77'
(HT 3-0) (FT 5-1)

PSV Eindhoven vs RKC WaalwijkResults & stats,