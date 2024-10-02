Major League Soccer
team-logo
3 - 2
FT
team-logo
M. Ilenic 16'A. Martinez 65'S. Rodriguez 75' (pen)
L. Acosta 69' (pen)C. Baird 90' + 6'
(HT 1-0) (FT 3-2)

New York City FC vs FC CincinnatiResults & stats,