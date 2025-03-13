Conference League
team-logo
5 - 4AGG 5 - 5PEN 1 - 3
team-logo
Hadj Mahmoud 21'G. Koutsias 42', 80'D. Dos Santos 44'O. Doumbia 118'
S. Seslar 40'T. Svetlin 68'A. Kucys 90' + 5' (pen)J. Nieto 97'
(HT 3-1) (FT 4-3) (AET 5-4)

FC Lugano vs NK CeljeResults & stats,