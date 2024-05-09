LIVE SCORES
NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Dream Teams
Video
Europa League
2 - 2
AGG 4 - 2
FT
Gianluca Mancini
82' (og)
Josip Stanisic
90' + 7'
Leandro Paredes
43' (pen)
,
66' (pen)
(HT 0-1) (FT 2-2)
Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments