'Xavi is right' - Atletico Madrid director backs Barcelona legend in Lionel Messi return claim despite Joan Laporta & Javier Tebas denials

A shocking twist has emerged regarding the failed homecoming of Messi to Barcelona. Former Blaugrana sporting director Alemany, who worked at the club from 2021 to 2023, has come out in firm support of Xavi. Speaking ahead of Atletico Madrid’s Champions League fixture, the current Atletico official confirmed that the legendary midfielder’s version of events is entirely accurate.
“Xavi is right, they told us they had it [approval from La Liga],” Alemany stated, directly contradicting the narrative pushed by the current board. The coach had previously ignited the controversy by claiming that Laporta sabotaged a move that was practically finalised, stating they had the "green light" before everything was unexpectedly thrown back.