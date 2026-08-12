A Dutch revolution! Xavi Hernandez appointed Netherlands head coach on long-term deal as former Barcelona boss replaces Ronald Koeman

Speaking after the announcement, Xavi expressed his deep emotional connection to the Total Football philosophy that originated in the Netherlands. He stated: 'I find it an enormous honor to become the national coach of the Dutch team. As someone who was educated at the FC Barcelona academy, with strong influences from the likes of Johan Cruyff and Rinus Michels, I feel a special connection with Dutch football.'

The new boss was quick to credit several Dutch legends for his own development as both a player and a manager during his time at the Camp Nou. Xavi continued: 'You could say that I am a bit of a son of Dutch football. Other great managers, especially Louis van Gaal, under whom I made my debut at Barcelona, and Frank Rijkaard, have also played an important role in shaping me as a player and coach. Of course, the most important goal is and always will be to win, but I would prefer to do so in a way that reflects those characteristics and that people can enjoy. The potential for that is there, as well as a solid foundation to build upon.'