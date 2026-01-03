Xabi Alonso explains Real Madrid's decision to send Endrick out on loan after Brazilian completes Lyon transfer

Endrick signed for Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 from Palmeiras after an impressive spell in Brazil where he won back-to-back league titles. In his debut season with Los Blancos, he made 37 appearances across all competitions, including 22 in La Liga, scoring seven goals. However, the current season has seen a dramatic reduction in playing time under Alonso. Since recovering from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for several months, Endrick featured just three times across all competitions for a total of just over 100 minutes in La Liga and Champions League, without scoring.
The fierce competition for places with star forwards Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. has meant opportunities were scarce, with the manager often preferring Gonzalo Garcia as a back-up striker. This lack of involvement caused visible frustration for the young star, who ultimately made the decision to seek a loan move for the sake of his development, something his boss understands.