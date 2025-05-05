Wrexham ‘need Premier League to really hit mainstream America’ but Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have £35m of ‘headroom’ while chasing another promotion dream
Wrexham “need to get into the Premier League to really hit mainstream America”, but Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have £35m ($46m) of “headroom”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Three successive promotions for Red Dragons
- One step away from reaching the top-flight
- Global fan base and brand continues to grow