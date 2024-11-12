Wrexham's 'Hollywood derby' rematch vs Birmingham pushed forward after big TV decision as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney seek revenge over Tom Brady under Racecourse floodlights
Wrexham’s ‘Hollywood derby’ rematch with Birmingham, which will see Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney seeking revenge over Tom Brady, has been moved.
- Red Dragons suffered 3-1 defeat at St Andrew's
- Blues heading to North Wales early in 2025
- Promotion remains ultimate target for both clubs